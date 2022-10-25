The sister of alleged middleman Jun Villamor talks to DSWD Sec. Erwin Tulfo on her brother's involvement in the murder of broadcaster Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The statement of the sister of the alleged middleman in the murder of Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa is very important, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla said Tuesday.

Remulla told reporters that the information from Jun Villamor's sister regarding the killing of Mabasa on Oct. 3 cannot be dismissed as hearsay, noting that Villamor's final text message to her can be considered a form of "dying declaration."

"When you said that you had most conscious that he may die, alam niya pwede na siyang mamatay… Alam niya, kaya sinasabi niya sa sister niya yung information. That is an exception to the hearsay rule," Remulla said.

"That’s why her testimony is very important because she is the owner of the telephone and she was the one that the brother talked to tungkol dito," he added.

Remulla said he deems the text message a "very important piece of evidence," and has since ordered the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to look into the message, as well as the potential witnesses mentioned in it.

The Justice Secretary said Villamor's sister has not mentioned whether there were officials from the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) involved in Mabasa's murder.

“I don’t know kung meron na siyang na-name sa kaniyang testimony. We just have to wait for that. But I cannot speak on that on personal knowledge,” he said.

Villamor, an inmate of the New Bilibid Prison, was named by self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial an intermediary in the murder of Mabasa.

Authorities said he died on Oct. 18, the same day that Escorial was presented to the press by Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos and stated their supposed involvement in the slay.

Remulla also said that a person for whom Escorial worked before is already under government custody, and is being secured inside a military facility.

But authorities have yet to determine the person's involvement in Mabasa's killing.

As of writing, Villamor's sister has yet to receive full coverage of the government's Witness Protection Program.

“Hindi pa, kausapin ko pa si Dir. Bernaldez ng WPP. Kasi we have to clarify some issues. Pero I think we will try to get them full coverage. Siyempre, aspiration natin bigyan siya ng full coverage,” Remulla said.

He said has briefed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on the developments of the case, adding that his department has to be careful in validating and giving out names and details on the matter.

SECURITY FOR MABASA FAMILY

Meanwhile, Remulla said he has talked to Mabasa's brother Roy on the Department of Justice (DOJ) possibly giving the slain broadcaster's family protection.

But as of writing, Mabasa's family has no final decision on the matter.

“Actually,I told him already that I can give him security protection kung kinakailangan. He hasn’t gone back to me. But we can do that, I can arrange for that. They can ask the NBI and we can ask the Witness Protection Program to detail people to at least accompany them when they go out para meron silang kasama,” Remulla said.

RELATED VIDEO: