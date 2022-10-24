Alleged intermediary's sister placed under Witness Protection Program

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — An alleged middleman revealed to his sister details on who gave the hit order against journalist Percival "Percy Lapid" Mabasa, she told ABS-CBN News, before she was placed under the custody of the Department of Justice on Monday.

The supposed intermediary Jun Villamor, an inmate at the National Bilibid Prison, died last Tuesday, just hours after an alleged hitman confessed to having shot Mabasa.

Villamor's sister, alias "Marisa", said her brother seemed to know that he would die after confessed gunman Joel Escorial surrendered to authorities.

She said that though Villamor was behind bars, he had a cellphone and sent her a message before he died at the Bilibid Hospital.

"Noong [October] 18 po, 11:59, bigla siyang nag-message sabi niya, 'Te, kung may mangyari sa sakin kapag namatay ako, ingatan po daw itong sikreto. 'Pag namatay ako ilabas mo ito pero hangga't buhay ako itago mo ito... Kapag nawala ako, iparating kina Joel na ang nag-utos 3 na commander dito, Sputnik, Happy Go Lucky at BCJ,'" Marisa said, referring to 3 Bilibid gangs.

(On Oct. 18, he suddenly texted me, "Ate, whatever happens to me, take care of this secret. If I die, reveal it. But as long as I am alive, don't. When I go, tell Joel that it was ordered by 3 commanders here, Sputnik, Happy Go Lucky and BCJ.)

"Galing sa opisina ang utos sa kanila," she continued.

(The order was from the office.)

Asked what she meant by the order coming from the "office", Marisa said, "Doon sa ano nila — sa doon sa Bilibid (there in their — there in Bilibid)."

LINKS AMONG MIDDLEMEN, HITMAN

Marisa said his brother had long known Escorial and a certain Christopher Bacoto, who is allegedly another middleman involved in the murder plot.

"Magka-barrio naman iyong si Joel. Tapos isang middleman na sinasabi, si Christopher Bacoto, taga-kabilang barrio naman," she said.

(Joel and my brother are from the same barrio. The other alleged middleman, Christopher Bacoto, is from a neighboring village.)

Authorities earlier said they secured the second middleman, who is detained at a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology facility.

Marisa said she was not surprised when her brother was tagged in Mabasa's killing.

Villamor is in prison for murder.

"Iyong mga kasama niya, si Joel at si Bacoto, may mga ano na rin iyan dati eh [kaso], na ganoon. Baka nga siguro. Kasi sinasabi 'di ba po sa balita na parang pinagpanggap lang? Sa tingin ko totoo iyon, kaya lang si Joel sumuko kasi natatakot," Marisa said.

(Joel and Bacoto also had cases. It's possible. Some are saying they are just fall guys. I think they were really involved. It's just that Joel surrendered because he got scared.)

THREATS

Marisa said she wanted the mastermind to be found. But she said she and her other siblings feared for their safety after receiving messages from an anonymous sender.

"Nag-text na hindi kilalang number, tinatanong po, 'Nagtext ba, o tumawag sa inyo — iyong pangalan ng kapatid ko.' Binaligtad iyon Edoy, kasi Edoy ang palayaw niya, binaligtad niya. Tapos sabi ko naman kung kakilala namin, hindi ganoon ang sasabihin na pangalan," she said.

(An unknown number texted us, asking, "Did you get a text or call from Edoy.' My brother's nickname was Edoy, but it was spelled differently. I said if we really know the sender, his name would not have been spelled that way.)

Marisa said she was also puzzled why her other sibling was barred from seeing Villamor's body at the morgue and was instead only shown a photograph of his face.

"Mayroon pa daw nagsabi sa kanya doon na bantay o pulis na mag-iingat ka... parang may tinatago sila."

(Someone, a guard or police there said, be careful. They seem to be hiding something.)

MARISA UNDER WITNESS PROTECTION

Marisa went to Manila on Saturday and sought help from Sen. Raffy Tulfo and Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo.

Secretary Tulfo brought Marisa to Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Monday afternoon, said DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano.

"Agad-agad po namin ini-secure, pinasok ho agad natin sa Witness Protection Program [si Marisa]. Ngayon po ay ipapasok pa po natin 'yan sa temporary shelter para maproteksyunan," Clavano told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We immediately secured her and placed her in the Witness Protection Program. We will bring her to a temporary shelter for protection.)

Marisa revealed information "relevant to the case," he added.

"There was a vetting process done also by the Witness Protection Program... Nalaman ho na iyong risk or threat to her life was enough, na eligible po siya pumasok sa Witness Protection Program," added the official.

(We found that the risk or threat to her life was enough to make her eligible to enter the Witness Protection Program.)

The National Bureau of Investigation found no gunshot wounds and no external physical injuries on the body of Villamor. Instead, it found a hemorrhagic area in the left ventricle of the heart.

The Bureau of Corrections ruled out foul play. But on Monday morning, forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun told ANC that the 2-page memo is not a technical report and cannot be considered conclusive.

Fortun also said there were no findings about the head or the brain of Villamor, and if asphyxia or the loss of oxygen had been looked into.

Fortun questioned why the body was embalmed before it was autopsied, noting the effect of chemicals on the tissue samples which are to undergo histopathology and toxicology exams.

Remulla said he spoke to Fortun and she “basically” agreed to conduct the re-autopsy.

The DOJ "hadn't received any information" on the whereabouts of the cellphone that Villamor supposedly used to contact his sister, said Clavano.

— With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News