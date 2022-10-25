MANILA - An alleged person deprived of liberty (PDL) demanded money in exchange for a purported valuable piece of evidence in the killing of Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, the broadcaster’s brother said Tuesday.

Roy Mabasa told ANC’s Dateline Philippines that out of several strangers who contacted him the past few days, one claimed to be a PDL and offered a purported audio recording of the conversation between Jun Villamor, the alleged intermediary in the commission of the crime, and an official of the Bureau of Corrections.

“Ang hinihingi nun ay isang milyon piso, kapalıt ng pagbibigay niya ng sinasabi niyang audio recording nung pag-uusap nitong namatay at isang BuCor official. Hindi natin makumpirma ‘yan,” Roy said.

He disclosed the information as he denied the claim of the Mabasa family’s spokesperson earlier in the day that a sister of Villamor who is now under the custody of the Department of Justice asked for P100,000 while she and Roy were communicating with each other.

“Pagdating sa pera, wala akong natatandaan na hiningi. Pero meron silang mga binanggit na gusto nilang mangyari. Unang una…, gusto nilang maiuwi yung katawan, labi ng kanilang kapatid,” Roy said, referring to Villamor’s sister identified only in the media as “Marisa”.

Roy had admitted to talking to two sisters of Villamor via Twitter and Viber before the older one was placed under the custody of the DOJ.

On ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo on Monday, he said the sisters first messaged him on Twitter after news broke about the death of Villamor inside the New Bilibid Prison where he is serving jail sentence for murder.

Villamor, who was named by self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial as the person who offered him and three others the job to kill Percival for a fee of P550,000, died on Oct. 18, according to authorities, although it was only made public two days later.

Percival, who criticized the Duterte administration and some policies and officials of the current administration in his program, was shot dead in Las Pinas City on Oct. 3.

A police spokesman said it is highly probable the killing is related to his work.

Roy said that it was during his conversation with the sisters of Villamor that lasted for two days, that strangers were also sending him messages in relation to his brother’s case.

“Nagkasabay yan doon sa mga nagte-text sa akin ng pananakot at kung ano-ano. Merong isang texter doon na humihingi ng salapi, kapalit ng ebidensyang ibibigay niya. Apparently, sinasabi niya siya ay nasa loob ng kulungan,” Roy said during Tuesday’s interview on Dateline Philippines.

“May tinuturo rin siya. Kung ano yung sinasabi ng kapatid ng namatay (Villamor), ay ganun din ang sanasabi nung nanghihingi nung pera sa amin,” he added.

Roy said that in his desire to extract more information from the person, their conversation lasted for some time.

“Hanggang minumura na niya ako. Ako raw ay kumukuha na lamang ng impormasyon sa kaniya. At nung blinock ko na siya, yung taong ito ay lumipat naman sa telepono ng aking mga pamangkin. Nagtataka ako kung papano nila nakuha ang telepono nung dalawa kong pamangkin,” he narrated.

“Dun nagsimula yung usapan na humihingi ng pera itong mga gustong lumabas na mga witnesses,” he added.

Amid the recent developments on the case, Roy said they continue to focus on their objective to determine the mastermind of his brother’s murder.

He said he will leave it up to the court to assess the statements of Villamor’s sisters.

“Ako, mahuli lang sana yung tatlo at mabuo natin yung litrato, at magsasalita itong nasa BJMP, I think we will be a little bit comfortable kung pare-pareho ang sasabihin itong mga ito,” Roy said.

Roy was referring to brothers Israel and Edmon Dimaculangan, a certain Orly/Orlando, who all are at large, as well as Christopher Bacoto and Jose Palana Villamor.

Police investigators are "getting closer" to identifying the mastermind behind the murder of Percival, national police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr. said earlier in the day.

"I think the evidence that we are getting are leading us closer po to the mastermind of the case because we already have in our custody Joel Escorial and some information are coming in from the different sectors," Azurin Jr. told ANC's "Headstart."

