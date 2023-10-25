Philippine Coast Guard personnel participate in maritime drills in the West Philippine Sea on April 24, 2021. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard/File

MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday said it was exploring possible joint resupply missions with other countries in the West Philippine Sea following a diplomatic row with China over two collisions in the area.

Last Sunday, Chinese ships allegedly tried to block Philippine resupply vessels on their way to Ayungin Shoal, leading to collisions that damaged BRP Cabra and civilian ship Unaizah May 2.

"Pinag-aaralan pa. That's another option," AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. said in the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum, when asked about joint resupply missions with allies.

Brawner said authorities were also considering using a Philippine Navy vessel for the resupply missions. Navy vessels are more equipped for such operations, he said.

He said resupply missions should continue as ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"We will admit nababahala kami (we're worried) but as mentioned by [Defense Secretary] Gibo Teodoro, the AFP is willing to defend our territory. We are one of the most experienced armed forces in the world," he said.

In 2016, the Philippines won against China before an international court in The Hague which invalidated the latter's sweeping claims in the South China Sea. Beijing however continues to ignore that ruling.

Other claimants in the South China Sea include Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan.