Joint West Philippine Sea patrols urged after China's 'coercive' actions

MANILA — The Philippines should consider conducting joint patrols in the South China Sea in the face of "coercive" Chinese activity in the West Philippine Sea, the part of the vast sea within the country's exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Think tank Stratbase ADR Institute on Monday suggested conducting patrols with "like-minded" states while Bayan Muna party-list said in a separate statement that these should be limited to Association of Southeast Asian Nations members.

Stratbase ADR Institute President Dindo Manhit in a statement urged the Philippines "to immediately conduct regular joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea with like-minded states" which include the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, South Korea, and the European Union.

He noted that many countries have already condemned Beijing's "dangerous blocking maneuvers" this weekend against Philippine resupply ships en route to Ayungin Shoal, where BRP Sierra Madre has been grounded and has been a Philippine outpost since 1999.

"Holding on to the international recognition of our arbitral victory, the Marcos Jr. administration must take the lead and prioritize this endeavor," Manhit said.

"Only by working together can the Philippines successfully assert its right in the West Philippine Sea," he added.

China maintains its sweeping claim over a large part of the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

It has rejected the 2016 ruling in an arbitration case filed by the Philippines.

It has also accused the Philippine Coast Guard and civilian ships on the resupply mission of causing the collisions.

BAYAN MUNA: JOINT PATROLS WITH ASEAN STATES

In a statement on Monday, Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares said that civilian joint patrols by ASEAN members are among the steps in a proposed "framework of initiatives for peace in the [West Philippine Sea]."

He stressed that the initiatives should be peaceful to prevent tensions from escalating further.

"These joint patrols could aim at mainly strengthening ASEAN cooperation in countering piracy, smuggling and human trafficking, as well as facilitate communication and action in times of calamities and coordination in disaster relief and response efforts," Colmenares said.

"While the purpose of joint patrols is civilian in character, it can also discourage aggressive actions by China, or any other disputant, which could escalate the existing tension," he also said.

He noted that Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand have conducted joint patrols under the Malacca Straits Patrol launched in 2004.

The Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia have also conducted joint patrols in waters off the southern Philippines.

"Additionally, it is suggested that the joint patrols be limited only to ASEAN members. While ASEAN members may, at their discretion, individually engage in bilateral exercises with non-ASEAN members, the joint patrols must be strictly by ASEAN members including ASEAN member-disputants," Colmenares said.

CHINESE AGGRESSIVENESS

The Philippines in 2016 won against China before an international court in The Hague which invalidated the latter's overwhelming claims in the South China Sea. Beijing however continues to ignore that ruling.

Other claimants in the South China Sea include Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Taiwan.

The fresh Chinese aggression in the disputed seas, Manhit said, "has significant implications in the realm of regional stability and global commerce."

"The recent events underscore the need for continued efforts to maintain stability and security in the West Philippine Sea and to respect the rights and sovereignty of all nations in the region," he said.

'DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN'

Manhit meanwhile accused China of leading a "disinformation campaign" following the latest collision incidents between the Philippine and Chinese ships.

He said the campaign was Beijing's "unjust attempt to twist the truth and blame the Philippines."

"The vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard was not illicitly carrying construction materials. Its cargo consisted solely of supply materials intended for the regular maintenance and support of the BRP Sierra Madre," Manhit said.

He then urged "all parties involved" to "adhere to the highest standards of honesty and accuracy in providing information to the public and international community."

'PHILIPPINES LONG BEEN SUBJECT OF CHINA TACTICS'

China on Monday filed a complaint with the Philippines over the collisions, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry urging Manila in a statement to stop "stirring up trouble" and "making dangerous moves" by "making provocations at sea."

Manhit however raised that the Philippines "has long been the subject of the Chinese Coast Guard's swarming tactics, military-grade lasers, water cannons, blockades, and even environmental damage."

"China's coercive actions not only undermine the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Philippines but also endanger the lives of Filipinos at sea," he pointed out.

"These actions represent an utter disregard for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, and the 2016 Arbitral Award of the Permanent Court of Arbitration."