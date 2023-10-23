MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest with China in response to maneuvers by Chinese vessels on Sunday that led to collisions with Philippine ships on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal.

Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said at a press conference that the Philippines had also summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the incident but that he is out of town.

The diplomatic protest was handed to embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Zhou Zhiyong by Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Aileen Mendiola-Rau in a meeting on Monday morning.

In a statement, the Chinese Embassy said Zhou "conveyed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition of the Chinese side to the Philippine side over its vessels’ intruding the waters of Ren’ai Jiao on October 22. "

Zhou also reiterated China's position that Ayungin Shoal is "part of China’s Nansha Qundao and China’s territory."

Wire service AFP reports China has also "lodged a complaint" over the Ayungin incident.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippines and China had announced putting up a direct line to deescalate tension during incidents in the West Philippine Sea but Daza acknowledged on Monday that the "usefulness of this mechanism is rather limited."

She said that, for the latest incident, the department decided to "pursue the usual diplomatic route and that is to summon the Chinese ambassador and issue a protest."

China blames Philippine ships

China has blamed the Philippine vessels for the collisions, saying they sailed "headlong towards Ren'ai Jiao's (Ayungin) lagoon and bumped dangerously" with Chinese Coast Guard and fishing vessels.

It also urged the Philippines to "stop stirring up trouble and making provocations at sea, stop making dangerous moves, stop groundlessly attacking and slandering China".

It also called for the removal of the Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, claiming the Philippines had previously promised to do so.

Video presented by the Philippine military and coast guard showed Chinese ships blockading BRP Cabra, one of the ships involved in the collisions.

Speaking at the press conference held by the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea, Philippine Coast Guard Commodore Jay Tarriela said they had documented four "instances of dangerous maneuvers" by the Chinese Coast Guard against BRP Cabra and BRP Sindangan.

The two ships were accompanying civilian ships that had been contracted for the resupply mission.

Tarriela, who described the damage to the Cabra as "not just a scratch in the paint", said the Chinese vessels were remiss in their duty to avoid collisions with other ships.

Ayungin Shoal is in Philippine EEZ

Earlier in the press conference, Daza stressed the Philippines' position that "Ayungin Shoal is part of our exclusive economic zone and continental shelf and we have sovereign rights and jurisdiction over it."

Because Ayungin Shoal is in Philippine waters, Daza said, China "has no right to linger in and around...and to actually interfere with the Philippines' legitimate activities" there.

She said the resupply mission was a "routine and regular" humanitarian activity for military personnel on the Sierra Madre. "It's rather difficult to imagine how these activities could be deemed as threatening or provocative to China," she said.

She added that "China as a major power bears a heavier responsibility in contributing to peace and stability in the region."

Daza said the maneuvering by Chinese ships on Sunday "put into serious doubt the sincerity of the Chinese side" on the West Philippine Sea issue.