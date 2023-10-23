China lodges complaint with Philippines over ship collision

BEIJING - China lodged a complaint on Monday with the Philippines over a collision involving their vessels in the West Philippine Sea the previous day, expressing its "strong dissatisfaction" over the incident.

The complaint, conveyed by the Chinese Embassy in Manila to the Philippine Foreign Affairs Department, follows exchanges in which each side blamed the other for the collision.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the Philippines in a statement released Monday evening to stop "stirring up trouble" and "making dangerous moves" by "making provocations at sea."

Manila said that a Philippine supply ship heading toward a military base in the Second Thomas Shoal collided with a Chinese coast guard vessel that was seeking to block its path. A patrol ship accompanying the supply vessel was also hit by a Chinese maritime militia boat.

Meanwhile, the China Maritime Safety Administration said that the supply ship had deliberately crossed into the path of the Chinese coast guard vessel, resulting in contact with its bow. The Manila-controlled shoal is also claimed by Beijing.

The Philippines has called China's actions "dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal," saying the lives of the vessel's crew members had been endangered, although there were no reports of injuries from the incident.

The United States has shown its support for the Philippines over the incident, with the State Department saying in a statement Sunday that Washington "stands with" Manila in the face of China's "dangerous and unlawful actions."

