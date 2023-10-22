The BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal, part of the disputed Spratly Islands. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Philippines will continue to protect its national interests amid provocations, the country's national security adviser said, following two incidents of dangerous maneuvering by China in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, Secretary Eduardo Año reiterated the legitimacy of the government's resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, stationed at Ayungin Shoal.

"We will not be deterred and we will continue to resupply our troops in BRP Sierra Madre despite provocations," he said on Sunday night.

Earlier on Sunday, a Chinese coast guard vessel conducted "dangerous blocking maneuvers" against a resupply boat headed to BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, causing a collision.

The blocking maneuvers by China Coast Guard vessel 5203 against resupply boat Unaiza May 2 happened 13.5 nautical miles east northeast of where BRP Sierra Madre is.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The task force called CCGV 5203's actions "provocative, irresponsible and illegal" and said that endangered the crew of Unaiza May 2, a ship that had been contracted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission.

Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, commander of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Command (WESCOM), for his part, said that Philippine troops have exercised "utmost patience, competence, and professionalism to avoid any accidents or untoward incidents" in the area despite repeated provocations from China.

Newly-appointed PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan also lauded the troops' "capability to manage and overcome provocative, irresponsible, and reckless conduct from their Chinese counterparts in a professional and resolute manner, without escalating tensions.”

The officials urged China to adhere to the maritime safety provisions of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea to ensure the safety of both parties.

"The professionalism, restraint, and gallantry of our officers and personnel put them to shame every time we go out there," Año also said.

In an alert on its website, the Chinese Coast Guard said it had "blocked vessels from the Philippines delivering illegal construction materials to the illegally grounded warship on the Ren’ai Reef in accordance with the law."

In a follow-up statement, it also put the blame on the collisions on the Philippine ships, saying Unaiza May 2 had ignored multiple warnings while BRP Cabra had "deliberately provoked trouble and reversed its vehicle on its own initiative."

The Chinese Coast Guard has been attempting to block Philippine resupply missions, with the Philippine Coast Guard reporting aggressive and dangerous maneuvers by Chinese ships in recent months.

China has a sweeping claim over a large part of the South China Sea, including part that is within the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf of the Philippines.

RELATED VIDEO