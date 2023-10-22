Chinese moves to block resupply mission cause collision: task force

This aerial photograph taken from a military aircraft shows the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) with Philippine soldiers on-board to secure the perimeter in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, on May 11, 2015. Ritchie B. Tongo, Pool/AFP/File

MANILA (UPDATED) — The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea on Sunday said a Chinese coast guard vessel conducted "dangerous blocking maneuvers" against a resupply boat headed to BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea, causing a collision.

The blocking maneuvers by China Coast Guard vessel 5203 against resupply boat Unaiza May 2 happened 13.5 nautical miles east northeast of where BRP Sierra Madre is.

The task force called CCGV 5203's actions "provocative, irresponsible and illegal" and said that endangered the crew of Unaiza May 2, a ship that had been contracted by the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the rotation and resupply (RORE) mission.

"The RORE mission is still ongoing, with Unaiza May 1 reaching BRP Sierra Madre to successfully resupply our troops and personnel stationed there," it said.

"The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea condemns in the strongest degree the latest dangerous, irresponsible, and illegal actions of the CCG and the Chinese Maritime Militia done this morning."

It said the maneuvers violated Philippine sovereignty and sovereign rights and were in "utter blatant disregard of the United Nations charter, United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea" and other conventions.

Chinese militia vessel 'bumps' BRP Cabra

The task force also said that a Chinese Maritime Militia vessel "bumped" BRP Cabra (MRRV 4409) during the resupply mission.

Chinese Maritime Militia vessel 00003 bumped BRP Cabra 6.4 nautical miles northeast of Ayungin Shoal, the task force said.

"Relevant authorities are briefed of the incident and developments in the ongoing RORE mission," it also said.

— with Agence France-Presse