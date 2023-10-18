Home  >  News

Defense chief says China a ‘squatter’ in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2023 12:10 AM

The Philippine defense chief accuses China of illegally occupying parts of the West Philippine Sea.

He condemned China’s aggression as the Philippine military said it will upgrade its forces guarding the country’s maritime borders. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2023
