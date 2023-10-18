Home > News Defense chief says China a ‘squatter’ in West PH Sea ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2023 12:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The Philippine defense chief accuses China of illegally occupying parts of the West Philippine Sea. He condemned China’s aggression as the Philippine military said it will upgrade its forces guarding the country’s maritime borders. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 18, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Department of National Defense DND Gilbert Teodoro China West Philippine Sea