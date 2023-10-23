US stands with PH amid Chinese maneuvers in West Philippine Sea

AFP Western Command

MANILA — The United States said it "stands with our Philippine allies" after Chinese ships trying to block a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal led to collisions with a Philippine Coast Guard patrol ship and a civilian vessel chartered for the trip.

China has accused the Philippine vessels of causing the collisions, saying they "deliberately provoked trouble" and were "delivering illegal construction materials" to the grounded Sierra Madre. The incident prompted condemnation and concern from the diplomatic community.

"By conducting dangerous maneuvers that caused collisions with Philippine resupply and Coast Guard ships, the [People's Republic of China] Coast Guard and maritime militia violated international law by intentionally interfering with the Philippine vessels' exercise of high seas freedom of navigation," the US Department of State said.

It said the Chinese coast guard and maritime militia put Filipino sailors at risk and that attempting to block supplies to the Sierra Madre — grounded on Ayungin since 1999 — threatens regional stability.

Ayungin is in Philippine EEZ, continental shelf

"Second Thomas Shoal is a feature well within the Philippine exclusive economic zone and on the Philippine continental shelf," the US State department said.

Citing the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea, it also said that "there exists no legal basis for any entitlement by China to maritime zones in the area of Second Thomas Shoal."

The Philippine Coast Guard has, since the Marcos Jr. administration, been making public reports of China's activities in the West Philippine Sea, which has included attempts to block resupply missions to Ayungin and putting up a floating barrier around Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal).

"The unsafe maneuvers on October 22 and the PRC water cannoning of a Philippine vessel on August 5 are the latest examples of provocative PRC measures in the South China Sea to enforce its expansive and unlawful maritime claims, reflecting disregard for other states lawfully operating in the region," the US state department also said.

"The United States reaffirms that Article IV of the 1951 US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty extends to armed attacks on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, and aircraft — including those of its Coast Guard — anywhere in the South China Sea," it also said.

Bold: Ex-NSA Carlos: China watching US response

In an interview on TeleRadyo Serbisyo, former National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos said China's actions are meant to gauge US response.

"Kitang-kita niyo naman na itong ginagawang pambu-bully ng China ay hindi naman dedicated sa atin, kundi dedicated sa Amerika dahil tinitingnan niya kung yung promesa promesa nina Pompeo at Blinken kung talagang tutulungan tayo," she said, referring to former and current US secretaries of state.

(It is clear that China's bullying is not dedicated to the Philippines but to America because China wants to see if the US will help us like Pompeo and Blinken promised.)

Both have said that the US will help defend the Philippines against armed attack in the West Philippine Sea.

Carlos said that the US had previously taken a "hands off" position on the West Philippine Sea beyond saying that the issue should be settled diplomatically.

China has been calling on claimant countries in the South China Sea, including the Philippines, to resolve the issue through bilateral dialogue and has accused the US and other countries from outside the region of meddling.

The Philippines has rejected "misleading narratives that frame the disputes in the South China Sea solely through the lens of strategic competition between two powerful countries."