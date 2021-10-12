A member of the Baguio Tourist Police checks submerged boats at the Burnham Park in Baguio City on Tuesday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to remain vigilant as severe tropical storm Maring, which is moving westward at 25 kph, with maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with 125 kph gusts, is forecast to bring heavy rainfall in northern Luzon.



MANILA— At least nine people have been reported killed following the onslaught of severe Tropical Storm Maring in northern Luzon and Mimaropa, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Tuesday.

The council said it received reports that 3 died in a landslide in La Trinidad, Benguet, one in Itogon, Benguet, one to drowning in Claveria, Cagayan, and four in Narra, Palawan due to flashfloods.

The NDRRMC is validating the reported deaths, according to executive director Ricardo Jalad.

Meantime, 11 people from Benguet, one from Ilocos Norte and four from Palawan (4) were reportedly missing. The storm also left at least two people injured, the NDRRMC said.

Some 478 families or 1,638 individuals were affected by Maring's torrential rains and strong winds, it said in its 8 a.m. report. Of this number, 247 families or 850 individuals fled to evacuation centers in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa and the Cordilleras.

Twelve families or 39 people took shelter in the houses of their relatives and friends, the NDRRMC added.

In Cagayan, more than 500 families or nearly 2,000 individuals fled their homes as "Maring" made landfall on Fuga Island Monday night.

Overnight, provincial authorities joined the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the police and the Marines in getting residents of Buguey and Santa Teresita to safety.

In La Union, disaster management crews were deployed in the towns of Bacnotan, Bangar, Luna, San Juan, and San Gabriel following severe flooding due to Maring.

Malacañang said local rescue personnel and teams have been deployed with support from the military, police, the PCG, and the Bureau of Fire Protection.

"We ask the public to continue to take precautionary measures, observe minimum public health standards, and cooperate with their respective local authorities in case of an evacuation," Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said.

"Maring" is forecast to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until it leaves the country's area of responsibility on Tuesday morning, PAGASA said in its latest weather bulletin.

It was last estimated 315 kilometers west of Calayan, Cagayan as of 10 a.m., according to the weather bureau.

— With reports from Bianca Dava and Gillan Ropero, ABS-CBN News