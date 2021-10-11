Rescue operations were being put together late Monday through early Tuesday morning, as floodwater rose in a number of Northern Luzon provinces.

In La Union, disaster management crews were deployed in the towns of Bacnotan, Bangar, Luna, San Juan, and San Gabriel, five of several local government units in the region inundated by Maring.

The provincial government has alerted residents living near bodies of water to seek safer ground, and those in areas prone to landslides and storm surges to do the same.

Marcos Highway via Rosario-Pugo Road was shut down temporarily late Monday, because of landslides reported in Barangay Ambalite, Pugo town, La Union.

Vehicles traveling to Pugo and Benguet were advised to use the Aspiras-Palispis Highway via Agoo town.

On Twitter, Vice-President Leni Robredo said help is on the way in Benguet, Cagayan, Isabela and La Union.

We have formed two teams already to assist those needing help in Cagayan/Isabela and in Benguet/La Union. Ready to deploy our teams already to provide relief assistance but we need help from those who have equipment for rescue ops. — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) October 11, 2021

In Barangay Betag, La Trinidad town, Benguet, flooding caused by continuous rains submerged vehicles.