Search at rescue ops sa nawawalang mga residente sa flashflood sa Palawan, tuloy pa rin

Posted at Oct 12 2021 11:00 AM

Patuloy ang search ang rescue operation ngayong Martes sa mga nawawala pang mga residente matapos ang nangyaring flashflood dahil sa malakas na pagbuhos ng ulan dulot ng habagat na hatak ng bagyong Maring sa Narra, Palawan.

Ayon sa Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, apat na ang naitalang patay sa Barangay Princess Urduja at Barangay Batang-Batang, kabilang ang isang limang taong gulang na bata.

Apat na residente din ang hinahanap pa mula sa Barangay Batang-Batang, kabilang ang mga magulang ng batang nasawi.

Nasa 11 barangay ang apektado ng pagbaha kung saan ang pinaka sentro ng flashfood ay ang dalawang nabanggit na lugar.

Naganap ang flashflood pagitan ng alas-2 at alas-3 ng madaling araw ng Lunes. 

Nasa 60 na residente ang narescue naman ng awtoridad habang 292 pamilya ang nasa mga evacuation centers at 7 pamilya naman ang kinukupkop ng kanilang mga kamag-anak.

- TeleRadyo 12 Oktubre 2021
