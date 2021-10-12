Search at rescue ops sa nawawalang mga residente sa flashflood sa Palawan, tuloy pa rin
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 12 2021 11:00 AM
Narra, Palawan, Palawan flashflood, evacuation, Bagyong Maring, search and rescue operation , TeleRadyo
- /video/news/10/12/21/ilang-mga-pamilya-sa-benguet-inilikas-dahil-sa-bagyong-maring
- /news/10/12/21/robredo-unification-talks-intellectual-dishonesty-claims-erice
- /sports/10/12/21/gruden-resigns-after-racism-anti-gay-email-revelations
- /sports/10/12/21/get-vaccinated-if-you-want-to-play-australian-open-minister-tells-players
- /sports/10/12/21/germany-qualify-for-qatar-2022-but-belgium-made-to-wait