Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—Three children were reported dead in a landslide in Benguet as severe tropical storm Maring (international name: Kompasu) continued to drench Northern Luzon on Tuesday.

“We just received report na may 3 natabunan mga bata (3 kids were buried in the landslide)— 2 years old, 6 and 8 years old — at may na-injured kakadala lang sa ospital (who were taken to hospital),” Vice-Governor Johnny Waguis told ANC’s “Headstart” without giving any more details.

Waguis said the province had given residents sufficient warning, including through text messages and official announcements.

Asked why some residents appeared to have not been informed about the landslides, he said: “Hindi po natin masabi kung saan ang mala-landslide. Sa bahay nila ito.”

(We can’t say where exactly where the landslides will happen. This happened in their house.)

Waguis said rescue operations were ongoing in critical areas and that equipment such as rescue boats were needed.

“Kagaya ng kagabi, malapit nang aabot sa second floor ’yung baha sa La Trinidad. Ilan lang ’yung bangka na nagamit, so at least naman nai-transfer natin ang mga involved residents doon, ’yun po ang nakikita kong isang kailangan para mapadala ’yung mga transpo in case of flooding,” the official said.

(Like last night, floodwater almost reached the second floor of houses in La Trinidad. We can use only a few boats, so at least we were able to transfer some people. That’s one of the things I think we need, so we can send transportation in need of flooding.)

--ANC, 12 October 2021