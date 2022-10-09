Mourners at Percy Lapid’s burial wear shirts and carry placards calling for justice in the broadcaster’s killing. Authorities have put out P1.5 million for information leading to the arrest of his killer/s. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Five days after being gunned down in Las Piñas City, broadcaster Percival Mabasa—more known by his on-air moniker Percy Lapid—was buried at the Manila Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon.

Family, friends, and supporters accompanied his remains in a procession from the funeral home to his final resting place.

His widow and children wept during their final moments with his coffin before it was buried.

Mabasa, killed at 63, was remembered for his hard-hitting commentary. Some of his listeners consider him a “hero.”

“The death of my friend is perfect because he died for a cause,” Carbonell said as a final word before the burial.

“Sa paninindigan ni Ka Percy Lapid, maliwanag na pinili niyang manindigan para po sa ating kalayaan. Huwag natin sayangin.”



(For Percy Lapid’s convictions, it was clear he chose to stand for our liberty. Let us not waste his sacrifice.)

Mourners wore black t-shirts printed with Mabasa’s face and the logo of his program “Lapid Fire”, with the words “Justice for Percy Lapid” at the back.

Others who joined the procession held up printouts also calling for justice.

Listeners of Mabasa’s program and fellow journalists also came to the burial.

The radio broadcaster who also streamed his show online was known to be critical of former Pres. Rodrigo Duterte as well as other politicians.

His brother Roy believes Mabasa’s killing was definitely connected to his work.

At the burial, he thanked those who showed up to support their family during the wake and burial.

Percy Lapid’s immediate family is given a moment with his coffin before it is buried. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

The final night of the wake on Saturday allowed listeners, fellow media, and people whom Mabasa helped to pay tribute to his work and personality.

“Huwag po tayo malulungkot sapagkat ‘yong presence ninyo rito ay isang pagpapakita ng napakalaking legasiya na iniwan ni Ka Percy,” Roy told people at the funeral.

“Sana magsilbi itong pagtatanim ng buto ng laban para sa ating kalayaan.”

(Let’s not be sad because your presence here is one way of showing the immense legacy Percy left behind… I hope it would plant a seed for the fight for our liberty.)

Roy earlier thanked government officials and law enforcement for their quick action in investigating his brother’s death.

Authorities have already released an image of Mabasa’s suspected shooter and said they are using security footage to trace their whereabouts.

A reward of P1.5 million has been put out for the capture of people connected to the shooting.

Roy Mabasa told reporters on Saturday he believes his brother’s stand against corrupt officials and his job led to his assassination.

Roy also urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to personally take charge of the hunt for his brother’s killers.

“Hindi po kami papayag na ang kaso ni Ka Percy ay mabilang lamang sa statistics,” he said in an interview.

“Ang hinihingi lang naman natin sa pangulo ay pangunahan ang paglaban sa krimen na ito at lagyan, tuldukan, kung maaari gawan ng mahigpit na polisiya, sapagkat without a state policy, hindi po mareresolba ang kasong ganito.

(We will not allow Percy’s case to remain a statistic. We only request that the president would lead the fight against this crime and put an end—if possible enact strict measures against it, because without a state policy, cases like this would not be resolved.)

“Percy Lapid” Mabasa is the second journalist killed under the Marcos Jr. administration, and the killing happened within Marcos' first 100 days.

He is also the 196th media worker killed in the Philippines since 1986, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP)

The NUJP added many of these cases have either remained unresolved or have only been traced to the killers but not the masterminds.

