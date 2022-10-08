Police to Percy Lapid killer: Surrender while there's still chance

MANILA — Metro Manila police warned the killer of radio commentator Percival Mabasa, known as Percy Lapid, to surrender to authorities while there's still a chance.

"Ang aking panawagan at pakiusap sa mga bumaril at pumatay kay Percival Mabasa o kilala sa tawag na 'Percy Lapid' na sumuko na habang may pagkakataon pa," National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said in a statement Saturday.

The police earlier announced that it has identified the suspected gunman.

Estomo issued the warning as the police announced the neutralization of an alleged notorious gun-for-hire member and drug dealer in Quezon City in yet another "nanlaban" case.

"Huwag nang hintaying mangyari ito at [magtangkang] lumaban sa mga awtoridad katulad ng sinapit ng isang member ng ‘Gun for Hire’ na ito," the Metro police chief said.

"Inuulit ko ang pakiusap ng ating SILG, Atty. Benjamin 'Benhur' Abalos sa pamilya ng mga suspects na ito na boluntaryo nang isuko ang kanilang kamag-anak para sa kanilang kaligtasan," he added.

Mabasa was fatally shot on Monday night in Las Piñas City.

A police spokesperson has said the killing could be work-related.

The bounty for the killer's arrest is now at P1.5 million.

