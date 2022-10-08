Members of various media organizations gather at the Boy Scout Circle on Timog Avenue in Quezon City on October 4, 2022 for an indignation rally on the killing of radio broadcaster Percy Mabasa. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines said that the slaying of hard-hitting journalist Percival Mabasa, widely known as Percy Lapid, could be a consequence of the campaign discrediting the media.

"Unfortunate nga na may ganitong attacks. Nangyari kanina shows 'yung distrust and 'yung pag-discredit sa media nag-take hold ... talaga. Puwede siya tumawid to an offline arm," NUJP Chairperson Jonathan de Santos said at the wake of the veteran radio broadcaster.

"Medyo mahirap to cap it in this admin or that admin. Mas maganda tingnan kung ano challenges hinahanarap ng journalists."

De Santos reminded that the media is not the enemy of the government.

"Journalism serves as a way to amplify issues in the community. Minsan di natin gusto message or di tayo agree sa story OK lang 'yun. Pero 'yung idea nata-target ang journalist dahil di agree delikado 'yun, something we need to confront. At the end of the day its public service, may bigger role siya sa society," he stressed.

He went on: "Its in the Constitution, hindi dapat natin binubusalan. Hindi naman paninira 'yan ... Meron 'yan na bigger purpose usually to call attention government policies or to help them public make sense of what’s happening."

The NUJP leader called on authorities to pour their efforts into immediately resolving the case to prevent similar incidents from again occurring.

De Santos, however, said that while journalists "continue to operate under the same condition of the previous administration," he is hopeful the situation will improve under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"Under threat pa din 'yung mga journalists, reporters," he said.

Within the 100 days of Marcos administration, for instance, NUJP reported that there have been 2 killings of journalists, 1 surveillance and harassment case, 2 arrests over cyber libel, 2 red-tagging incidents, 2 denial of entry in Malacañang, 4 cyber libel allegations and 1 libel charge.

The NUJP Safety Office has documented 13 cases of attacks on the PH media since Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed the presidency.#100days #DefendPressFreedom pic.twitter.com/mzOMaxfVgT — NUJP (@nujp) October 7, 2022

On Thursday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Chief Police Brig. Gen. Jonnel Estomo ordered police officers to address all security concerns of journalists assigned in their area of responsibility through a dialogue.

"Maganda siguro siya in the sense Nakakuha nila sitwasyon on the ground, mga threats and challenges. Encouraging siya and we hope na it will be more safe," he said.

He added, "Although encouraging naman na yung attention na binigay ng palasyo I think the president himself said na gusto niya magtulungan ang paghanap sa hustisya sa kaso. Encouraging siya we re hoping tuloy tulip na ang investigation."

The NUJP chairperson said resolving the case swiftly is critical in preventing further assaults on media practitioners.

“Pag mabagal ang daloy ng hustisya, the culture of impunity it creates mas ma-embolden [ang] attack on journalists," he said.

He clarified, however, that apprehending the gunman is not enough and that the court proceedings are just as important as the police investigation.

"Sa latest update ng government, in late 2021, more than 60 na convicted. Pero kung tingnan natin ang mga nako-convict, 'yung gunman. Hindi nahahanap 'yung mastermind kaya very landmark decision sa Ampatuan masaccre kasi kasama masterminds. But we have to know it took more than a decade para ma-resolve," De Santos said.

"One challenge for us is bantayan mga ganitong kaso and bantayan ang mga prosecution," he said.

Assaults and harassment of journalists in far-flung areas, De Santos stressed, must also have equal attention.

"Mas marami sa probinsya and dapat natin bantayan. I think mga ganitong attacks, hindi damat tingnan as isang event, kailabgan natin tingnan dapat na atak sa manila o hindi may affect yan sa journalist community," he said.

