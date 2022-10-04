NUJP condemns murder of broadcaster Percy Lapid

MANILA -- The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines has condemned the killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid, who was gunned down in Las Piñas Monday night.

"The killing shows that journalism remains a dangerous profession in the country," the group said in a statement.

"That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm."

The NUJP said Lapid - real name Percival Mabasa - was a staunch critic of the Duterte administration and some officials of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Lapid recently spoke up on the dangers of red-tagging, especially the threats made against Judge Marlo Magdoza-Malagar after she junked the Department of Justice’s proscription case against the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and the New People’s Army (NPA).

He has also criticized the historical distortion of Martial Law, and warned about the dangers of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

The NUJP said Lapid is the second journalist to die under the Marcos administration, after the stabbing of radio broadcaster Rey Blanco in Mabinay, Negros Oriental on September 18.

"We call on the public to join us in condemning yet another murder of a journalist. We call on the Philippine National Police to hold the perpetrators accountable," they said.

Aside from the NUJP, some media personalities have also condemned Lapid's killing.

They shot dead broadcaster Percy Lapid tonight in Las Pinas, as he was heading to work for his Lapid Fire program.

A scan of his commentaries reveals tough criticism of officials of the Marcos govt and the previous admin: Duterte Bato, Badoy. Let us condemn this murder! pic.twitter.com/jbDESiOci8 — inday espina varona (@indayevarona) October 3, 2022

Chilling news on the killing of Percy Lapid, a rare critical, popular commentator swimming against the tide in pro-Duterte and Marcos vlogger-dominated platforms. His absence will leave a gap; I'm afraid for if/how/when hyper-partisans will spin it. #JournalismIsNotACrime — Regine Cabato (@RegineCabato) October 4, 2022

Lapid's family has also said it is saddened and angered by his killing.

"We strongly condemn this deplorable crime; it was committed not only against Percy, his family, and his profession, but against our country, his beloved Philippines, and the truth," they said in a statement.

They also noted that his commentaries "cut through the barrage of fake news over the air waves and on social media."

"We demand that his cowardly assassins be brought to justice," they added.