Marcos Jr. not mentioning Percy Lapid's slay case in speech 'very ironic' — brother

The brother of slain broadcaster Percival Mabasa, widely known as Percy Lapid, was saddened after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not mention his brother's killing in a gathering of journalists Wednesday night.

Dubbed as the "President's Night," the event was organized by Manila Overseas Press Club (MOPC) in a hotel in Pasay City.

Roy Mabasa said he watched the speech of Marcos before the members of the press, hoping the president would at least mention the case of his brother.

"Nalungkot nga tayo kasi wala namang nabanggit dun na specifics. In fact, ni hindi nga nabanggit 'yung kaso ni Ka Percy dun sa gathering ng mga mamamahayag which is for me very ironic. Very ironic sa akin 'yun," Roy said.

He was also expecting the president would lay down his administration's policies that would prevent media killings.

Percival was the second journalist to have been killed under the current administration, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP).

Roy said the MOPC event was the right time for the president to address his plans for protecting journalists, especially now that the international community has been monitoring the killing of Percival.

"Nalulungkot tayo sapagkat kagabi nakita natin na nagsalita ang pangulo sa Manila Overseas Press Club, napakaganda sanang pagkakataon para sa kanya na mag-lay down ng policy ukol sa media... Ito 'yung kaso na ipinapahiram ng buong mundo ang kanilang boses ng pagsuporta at pagkondena na rin," he said.

"Merong panawagan ang buong International community na sana ito ay aksiyonan nang mabilis ng Pilipinas," Roy added.

On Thursday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin visited the wake of Percival to personally convey to the family the message of Marcos.

Roy said the President, through Bersamin, has also offered to provide security to the family.

"Sinabi niya na ang Pangulo ay very much concerned about this case dahil ito nga 'yung kakaibang kaso na under this new administration, pangalawang media killing at ito ay nangyari sa Metro Manila tsaka sa isang middle and upscale subdivision," he said.

"Bukod dun nag-offer din si secretary sa pamilya ng security kung kinakailangan ng pamilya at ito ay pag-uusapan pa ng pamilya kung talagang kailangan ba or siguro hindi na lang."

While the interment draws near, many supporters and family friends have paid their last respects to Percival.

Among them was retired deputy ombudsman justice Lot Gonzalez. He said he was the one who introduced Percival's online commentary program to her friends in America.

"Alam mo maaari itong masabi natin na ah signal eh, parang signal na 'yung mga dissenting opinion 'yung mga nagbibigay ng opinyon eh parang sinasabi sa kanila na eh mag-ingat kayo," Gonzalez said.

"Hindi naman tama 'yun, dapat talaga marinig natin kung ano sentimiyento ng tao, pakinggan natin, dahil doon lang natin malalaman kung ano ang tama at mali pag narinig mo na."

Percival's remains will be laid to rest at 3 pm, Sunday, at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

He was gunned down Monday evening while driving his car along BF resort village in Las Pinas City.

A special task group has been created by the Philippine National Police to lead the investigation.

—Report by Jose Carretero

