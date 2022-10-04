Foreign embassies express concern about Lapid killing

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Tuesday said it is investigating the killing of veteran broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa.

In a statement, CHR also said it stands with the media community in denouncing the crime.

"Journalists are essential in upholding democracy and demanding accountability in any society," it said.

"We have also repeatedly underscored the crucial need to ensure a safe and unimpaired media environment in order to amplify the voices of the most marginalised sectors and to foster balance in communicating the nation’s state of affairs," CHR added.

CHR likewise urged the government and law enforcers to ensure that the perpetrators will be held responsible.

"One episode of media killing is already far too many. As such, we urge government, particularly our law enforcement officers, to bring the perpetrators to account. We also call on the public to advocate for the importance of journalism in maintaining peace, cultivating unity, and advocating justice for all," it added.

Foreign embassies in the Philippines also expressed grave concern over Lapid's killing.

In a statement, the embassies of Canada and the Netherlands, co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition in the Philippines, urged the Philippine government to ensure that justice will be served, and to create a safe environment for journalists.

"Journalist killings strike at the very core of media freedom and can create a chilling effect that curtails the ability of journalists to report news freely and safely. Such attacks on media workers must be urgently investigated, and those responsible must be held to account," they said.

"As co-chairs of the Media Freedom Coalition, we welcome the swift action of law enforcement agencies to investigate Mr. Mabasa’s death, and urge Philippine authorities to take concrete steps to ensure not only that the perpetrators are brought to justice, but to create a safe environment for journalists to carry out their work without fear for their lives and safety," they added.

The Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia also expressed its support to the statement of the Media Freedom Coalition.

"France reaffirms its resolute, unwavering commitment to the freedom of the press, freedom of speech and protection of journalists," it said.

The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) likewise joined the call for justice for Lapid's death.

"Percy's murder underscores the threats and risks Filipino media workers continue to face in the country," FOCAP said in a statement.

"We urge government authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and put an end to the killings of media practitioners," it added.

Lapid, a staunch critic of the Duterte administration and some officials of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was shot dead in Las Piñas City Monday night.

