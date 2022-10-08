Newly appointed Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Garafil consoled with the family of the slain radio commentator Percival Mabasa, or more popularly known as Percy Lapid, at the Manila Memorial in Parañaque City on Friday.

According to Garafil, the visit was a personal trip, as she is a long-time friend of Roy Mabasa, the brother of the journalist who was shot dead Monday, October 3.

"I came here because Roy is a friend. Dati kami nag-cover sa DFA and police beat. Di ko personally kilala si Percy but siyempre I am concerned for the family," the acting press secretary said at the wake.

"We will always be one with the media. And we are putting interest and their rights at nakikiisa sa industry para maprotektahan ang media practitioners sa bansa," she added.

Garafil also joined the call for justice for the slain broadcaster.

"I hope truth will come out and justice will be served … The police will play a major role in this. And I understand medyo nagkakaroon na ng development sa case, sa pag-identify ng killers. I hope magkatuloy-tuloy para ma-solve ang tragic end," she said.

At a press briefing on Friday, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) presented a photo taken from a CCTV of the "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of the 63-year-old radio commentator.

The newly appointed official admitted the post will be difficult but she will nevertheless come in prepared for her first official day on Monday, Oct 10.

"Napaka-importante ng opisina ng OPS. Marami siya kaakibat na issue and responsibility. So siyempre sobrang pressure but give me this weekend to rest and relax para monday sasabak na tayo," she said.

RELATED VIDEO