MANILA—The gunning down of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, popularly known as Percy Lapid, this week brought together not just fellow journalists and friends who were all shocked by the killing.

At Mabasa’s wake in Parañaque City, avid listeners of Mabasa’s radio and online commentary show also showed up to pay their respects and condole with the bereaved family.

Some who did not know each other before found themselves sharing memories of listening to Mabasa’s broadcasts.

They said Mabasa was a cut above many commentators, who in his own style brought out the truth.

“Malaking kawalan sa industriya ng pamamahayag,” said Lor, a 64-year-old listener from Manila who asked not to disclose her surname.

(He is a giant loss for the journalism industry.)

Lor said she had been following Mabasa for more than 2 decades as he moved through radio stations.

“Sana mayroong magpatuloy ng kanyang ginagawa. Ang sinasabi naman niya ay sa katotohanan. Kasi sa panahon ngayon daming fake news. So kailangan naman mamulat na ‘yong mga kapwa natin Pilipino, na sana sa totoo lang tayo,” she said.

(I hope there will be others who will continue what he did. What he has been saying is with the truth. Especially now there is a lot of fake news. So many of our Filipinos need to be made aware of what is true.)

For Lor and other listeners like her, Mabasa was not a “marites”—a colloquialism for gossipmonger—but someone who gave informed commentary based on credible sources and his own experience as a journalist.

Vangie Ababadilla, 53, who lives in Parañaque City, discovered Percy online in recent years.

“Makikita mo ang kanyang honesty, truthfulness niya,” she said.

“Makikita mo ‘yong courage niya to speak the truth. Bihira na ngayon ‘yon.”

(You can see his honesty, truthfulness, as well as his courage to speak the truth. That’s rare these days.)

But Ababadilla and others also come back to his broadcast every 10 pm to midnight for one other element—Mabasa’s laughter.

“Kasi may mga comment siya na totoo naman pero mayroon siyang way na nasasabi niya ‘yon sa paraan na parang joke. Tapos tatawa siya nang malutong na malutong—‘di ko makakalimutan ‘yon, tawa ako nang tawa doon, inulit-ulit ko ‘yon panoorin,” she said.

(He makes comments that while true, he delivers as jokes. Then he would snicker. I won’t forget that, I was also laughing aloud as I watched it over and over.)

Lor, 64 years old, has been listening to Percy Lapid for more than 2 decades. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

Stories like these from listeners lift the spirits of Mabasa’s family, his brother Roy said.

Roy, also a journalist, said they were visited by listeners from the province and even abroad, with different tributes to Mabasa’s character.

“Ngayon ko lang din nalaman na itong si Ka Percy nakikipagkita sa kanyang listeners kapag may mga pagkakataon. Hindi ko lang maisip paano niya napagkakasya ang kanyang 24 oras na mapagbigyan ang lahat ng kaibigan at tagapakinig,” Roy said.

(I only found out lately that Percy met with his listeners if there were opportunities. I can’t grasp how he was able to squeeze into his 24 hours the time for friends and listeners.)

But he said it was no surprise many listeners felt an affinity with Percy, since he shared much of his life with them during his broadcasts.

Veteran broadcaster Rey Langit, who condoled with the Mabasas on Saturday evening, paid tribute to Percy’s work.

He said they both were anchors at one time in radio station DZRJ.

Broadcaster Rey Langit visits the wake of slain commentator Percy Lapid. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

“Alam kong Ka Percy is mabibilang nating iilan lamang sa mga breed ng talagang hard-hitting na commentarists na nagha-handle up to this modern time,” Langit said.

“Naniniwala akong marami pa rin tayong mga kasamahan na hindi tatalikod sa ating mga commitment. Basta ang importante ang ginagawa natin ay para sa greater majority ng ating mga kababayan kahit may mga masasaktan paminsan-minsan.

(I know Percy is one of the very few breed of truly hard-hitting commentators still at it up to this modern time. I believe there are remain many of us who will not turn back on our commitment. What is important is we are working for the greater majority of our countrymen even if there will be those who get hurt sometimes.)

Percy’s listeners in the Philippines and abroad will be given a chance to celebrate his life and work during a livestreamed necrological service on the last night of his wake.

Percy will be buried at the Manila Memorial Park on Sunday.