Veteran radio broadcaster Percy Lapid shot dead

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 04 2022 11:40 PM

A veteran Filipino radio broadcaster and a staunch critic of the Marcos and Duterte administrations was shot dead in an ambush near his home.

Police are not discounting the possibility the killing could be related to his profession. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2022
 
