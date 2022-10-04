Home > News Veteran radio broadcaster Percy Lapid shot dead ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2022 11:40 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC A veteran Filipino radio broadcaster and a staunch critic of the Marcos and Duterte administrations was shot dead in an ambush near his home. Police are not discounting the possibility the killing could be related to his profession. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid press freedom ambush crime /video/news/10/04/22/angeles-calida-quit-posts/sports/10/04/22/saudi-desert-megacity-to-host-asian-winter-games/overseas/10/04/22/russia-jails-us-citizen-for-kicking-cop/news/10/04/22/guro-patay-sa-pananaksak-ng-estudyante-sa-samar/news/10/04/22/highly-probable-percy-lapids-slay-was-work-related-police