Home > News Protest held in PH to condemn killing of broadcaster Percy Lapid ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2022 11:46 PM Watch more News on iWantTFC Condemnation and calls for justice in the Philippines following the ambush slay of broadcaster Percy Lapid. The presidential palace ordered a probe into the incident. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 4, 2022 Read More: ANC The World Tonight Percy Lapid ambush crime press freedom