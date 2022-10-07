Veteran journo Maria Ressa talks with Percy Lapid’s son Mark Mabasa as she paid her respects to his remains. Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran journalist Maria Ressa on Friday called on the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to beef up the safety of journalists following the killing of broadcaster Percival Mabasa, more known to listeners as Percy Lapid.

The Rappler CEO along with fellow heads of the news outlet condoled Mabasa’s family at his wake in Parañaque City Friday night.

Ressa said journalists such as Mabasa have continued to do their jobs despite the last 6 years under President Rodrigo Duterte being “difficult” for the profession.

She noted that Mabasa was already the second journalist killed under Marcos Jr. within its first 100 days.

“I think that’s too, too many, and it’s time that we make sure that the people who did this are found and that justice is given. The family deserves that. It is a beautiful family, and what a shock. I think every journalist felt that shock the night this happened,” she told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

Mabasa was also the 196th journalist killed in the Philippines since 1986, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

Ressa described the shooting incident as a rule-of-law issue, especially having occurred within the capital region.

“I’d like to see the Marcos administration bring back rule of law and give greater protection to journalists who are after the facts,” she said.

Marcos Jr. vowed to the media on Wednesday that his administration would support and protect media rights, but did not mention Mabasa’s killing.

Ressa commended Malacañang for again allowing reporters from Rappler to cover Marcos Jr.’s trips in person, after being banned in 2018 under Duterte.

“It’s a small step forward. We welcome more like this. We need to work together. Sana naman talaga, unity talaga, ‘di ba?” she said.

“Kasi in the end, we’re going to need our people to work together to survive this coming economic crisis, coronavirus, hindi pa tapos ‘yon, climate change. Andami pong problema, sana naman po, lahat tayo nagtutulong-tulungan, not making journalists afraid to report the facts.”

Rappler was ordered shut down by the Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 but continues to operate.

Ressa, who faces at least 7 tax and libel cases along with other Rappler directors and staff, was convicted in 2020 in a cyber-libel case—a decision affirmed this year by an appellate court.

While not having known Mabasa personally, Ressa said it was important for fellow media workers to stand together.

“Dapat andito tayo, and I don’t think Rappler would have survived 6 years without the support not just of our people but of the international community,” she said.

“What’s local is global and what’s global is local. Percy’s death has rippled globally and justice must be served.”

Mabasa is scheduled to be interred this Sunday.

Police on Friday said they have pinpointed the gunman in the incident based on security and dashboard camera footage.

A P1.5 million bounty has also been put out for information on suspects in the case.

