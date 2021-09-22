Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - A political analyst on Wednesday said the 2022 national elections look exciting as more younger candidates are eyeing the highest post in the land.

“Masaya. Marami sila. Maganda d'yan, except for Panfilo Lacson, mga bata 'yan. They are in their 40s or late 30s. I like that because that means they are more likely to be open minded, hindi mga bigots, hindi tulad namin na calcified na aming minds,” said University of the Philippines professor Clarita Carlos.

(It’s fun, they are many. Except for Ping Lacson, what's good about it is that they are young. They are in their 40s or late 30s. I like that because that means they are more likely to be open minded, not bigots and have calcified minds like us.)

On Wednesday, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno launched his presidential bid for the 2022 national elections. He is expected to go up against senators Panfilo Lacson and Manny Pacquiao, who earlier announced their plan to run for President in next year’s poll.

“Sa aking siguro what caught on to me would be the fact na local executive siya. Usually, more likely, when they are good and competent as local executives nama-migrate 'yun to a much bigger territory like national. Siguro maganda 'yung local executives sila imbes na 'yung somebody na hinugot mo sa kawayan na hindi man siya na-appoint na taga-habol ng aso. Dog catcher baga,” she said.

(Maybe it's good that they are local executives instead of somebody who was pulled out from bamboo and was not even appointed as dog catcher.)

Carlos hopes that Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio would soon join the young candidates in their bid for presidency. Duterte-Carpio earlier said she would no longer run for president in 2022 after her father, incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, accepted his party’s nomination for vice president.

“Early days yet. Isho-shoot down nila 'yung filling ni presidente because it's clearly violative of the constitutional requirement na isang term lang ang presidente. Eh kung mamatay 'yung presidente at siya 'yung vice president eh di bina-violate mo na 'yun,” Carlos said.

(They will shoot down speculation on the filling of the president because it’s clearly violative of the Constitutional requirement that the president can only have one term. What if the president dies and he is the vice president, he would be violating that.)

In case the issue is brought before the Supreme Court, Carlos said that the High Court would more likely rule in favor of Duterte not running for vice president.

“D'yan papasok si Sara Duterte,” she said.

She added, “Akala ko maghihikab tayo sa election na ito, exciting pala.”

(I thought we would just be yawning this coming elections, but it’s actually going to be exciting.)

