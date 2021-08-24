'Tatakbo ako': Duterte says he will run for vice-president in 2022 elections

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday night said he will run for vice-president in the 2022 national elections.

Duterte said he will continue his "crusade" against illegal drugs, insurgency, and criminality if he is elected as vice-president.

"Gusto talaga ninyo? O sige, tatakbo ako nang bise-presidente. Then I will continue the crusade," he said in a taped public address aired late Tuesday night.

(You really want it? Sure, I will run for vice-president. Then I will continue the crusade.)

"I'm worried about the drugs, the insurgency. Well, number one is insurgency, then criminality, drugs. I may not have the power to give the direction or guidance, but I can always express my views in public. For whatever it may be worth in the coming days, nasa Filipino na 'yan," he added.

PDP-Laban earlier announced that Duterte, 76, heeded “the clamor of the people and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as Vice President in the 2022 National Elections," its executive vice president Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

The announcement was made by the PDP-Laban-Cusi wing weeks after its national executive committee adopted a resolution supporting a Bong Go-Rodrigo Duterte tandem for the 2022 elections.

The Constitution bans only a former President from seeking re-election and this does not apply to other posts, his allies said. Opposition lawmakers said a Duterte vice presidential run would violate the spirit of the Constitution and that his true goal was to be a successor-president.

