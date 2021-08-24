Duterte accepts VP endorsement by PDP-Laban in 2022 polls

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte talks to the people after holding a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on August 9, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted PDP-Laban's endorsement to run for vice president in 2022, the ruling party said Tuesday.

Duterte, 76, heeded “the clamor of the people and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as Vice President in the 2022 National Elections," its executive vice president Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said in a statement.

The announcement was made by the PDP-Laban-Cusi wing weeks after its national executive committee adopted a resolution supporting a Bong Go-Rodrigo Duterte tandem for the 2022 elections.

Go said he was "still not interested" in running for president.

“Nakatutok ako sa aking tungkulin bilang senador upang tulungan ang bansa na malampasan ang krisis na ating hinaharap. Bakuna muna bago pulitika. Mas mabuti unahin niyo na muna yung mga interesado na tumakbong Pangulo,” he said.

(I'm focused on my responsibilities as a senator to help the nation overcome this crisis we're facing. Vaccine first before politics. Ask those who are interested in running for president.)

The resolution is set to be presented at the party’s September 8 National Convention in Bulacan, to be followed by the formal adoption of the said nomination.

The President earlier said the public should "consider" him as "a candidate for the vice presidency" in next year's polls.

Duterte said he would run for the country's second-highest post to achieve immunity from lawsuits, which critics said was only applicable to the President.

The Constitution bans only a former President from seeking re-election and this does not apply to other posts, his allies said. Opposition lawmakers said a Duterte vice presidential run would violate the spirit of the Constitution and that his true goal was to be a successor-president.

Just in: PDP-Laban announces President Duterte's acceptance of his partymates' call for him to run for VP: President Duterte agreed to make the sacrifuce and heed the clamor of the people pic.twitter.com/SYRC5SKjYi — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) August 24, 2021

GORDON FROWNS

Sen. Richard Gordon, who is eyeing a possible presidential run next year, frowned upon the President’s acceptance of the so-called clamor for his vice-presidential bid, citing its negative implication to the country’s electoral system.

“A vice president can go for reelection. Now, if the president runs for vice president, certainly, it will be up for the people to accept that. Ako sa akin, out of delicadeza, hindi ko gagawin yun,” he said.

“If the president is doing that. He will be followed by the other people in the country,” he added.

Senate President Vicente sotto III, who will be running as vice president next year, was unperturbed by the development.

“That's good to know so that we are not guessing. It does not affect my resolve anyway,” he said.

His running mate Sen. Panfilo Lacson said he was also unaffected by the President's decision.

“It won’t matter to my and SP Sotto’s determination to run in the May 2022 national elections. We have already declared and at this point in time, there is no turning back,” he said.

“That said, we continue to hope that the electorate will not be swayed by entertainment politics nor affected by fear and intimidation when they choose our country’s next leaders. As long as the campaign runs on issues involving our people’s desire for good governance made possible by fixing a systematically broken government, we are good,” he added.

SENATE SLATE

The ruling party also announced its initial senatorial slate composed of the following:

SAGIP Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta

DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan

Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade

Public Works Secretary Mark Villar

- Report from Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News