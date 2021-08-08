MANILA - Senator Christopher "Bong" Go and President Rodrigo Duterte will be the standard-bearers of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino - Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) in the 2022 polls, a party official said on Sunday.

PDP-Laban's Secretary General, Melvin Matibag said the Go-Duterte tandem is a "logical and popular" choice for administration allies.

Matibag told the media during the Balitaan sa Maynila forum that there were indications that Duterte is open to running as Vice President.

"Sana matuloy pagkat kung hindi ,wala kami nakikita na makakatawid ng laban sa 2022 kundi tambalan na Go-Duterte, kaya sana magkaroon ng positibong reaksyon si Pangulo at Sen. Go sa layunin ng PDP-Laban," he said.

(We hope it pushes through because we can't see anyone else running in 2022 besides the Go-Duterte tandem, so we hope there's a positive reaction from the President and Senator Go on the objectives of the party.)

PDP-Laban is set to hold its national convention in Bulacan on Sept. 8. According to Matibag, the party will be looking to field a "full lineup" of allied candidates both on the national and local levels.

Matibag said they have also been trying to reach out to the faction of Senators Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III and Manny Pacquiao.

"Kung magkakaroon pa ng pagtatalo, ang Comelec ang siyang magreresolba," he added.

(If there are still disagreements, then Comelec will decide.)

Matibag meanwhile said doesn't see Go giving way to Pacquiao who is reportedly also eyeing the presidency.

Matibag also expressed that the PDP-Laban is willing to take in Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello as one of its senatorial candidates for 2022. Bello meanwhile clarified, he has not made any formal declaration nor acceptance of the nomination yet.