Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and US President Joe Biden. Courtesy of Bongbong Marcos Facebook page/im Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE



MANILA - Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. is set to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in the US, Malacañang confirmed Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post, Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said it will be the two leaders' first meeting, although she did not provide the exact schedule.

"Inaasahang matatalakay ng dalawang world leader ang pagpapatatag ng relasyong Pilipinas-US na nasa 76 na taon na ng kooperasyon, pagpapayabong ng kalakalan, pamumuhunan sa ating bansa, at iba pang isyu na kinakaharap ng mundo," Cruz-Angeles said.

(The two world leaders are expected to talk about further strengthening US-Philippine relations, which is already in its 76th year, as well as boosting trade and investments in the country, and other global issues.)

Marcos and Biden had spoken over the phone in May after the former won the presidential election.

Marcos early Wednesday (Manila time) spoke at the 77th UNGA in New York, highlighting various issues.

He also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Philippine officials previously said Marcos is expected to hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders while in the US.

