A Filipino migrant worker reacts as she waits to board an airplane at Manila's international airport on June 7, 2021. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on early Wednesday (Manila time) appealed for an end to anti-Asian hate amid growing racist attacks around the world.

During his 20-minute speech at the 77th UN General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters, Marcos said UN member states should ensure "that the international system remains fair not only for all states, but more importantly for all peoples."

"This system must work for the most vulnerable, especially the marginalized, migrants and refugees. The world has witnessed the enduring contribution of migrants in the fight against this pandemic," he said.

"We still dream of an end to the disturbing incidents of racism, of Asian hate, of all prejudice."

He noted the contribution of Filipino frontliners during the tougher times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Filipino health workers were at the frontlines in many countries to curb the spread of the virus, risking and oftentimes sacrificing their own lives to save those of others," he said.

Marcos's appeal came amid worsening racist attacks and anti-Asian sentiment around the globe, especially in Western countries.

Last July, a migrant advocacy group said that hate crimes against Filipinos, other Asians, and Asian-Americans in New York City and other parts of the United States are getting worse due to weak responses by all parties concerned.

In Canada, a relatively known migrant-friendly country, anti-Asian racist incidents have continued to climb also. According to reports received in 2021, anti-Asian incidents increased by 32% last year.

Some Filipino migrant workers (OFWs) have reportedly been avoiding public transportation abroad, such as subway trains, due to the usual incidence of racist attacks in these areas.

RELATED VIDEO