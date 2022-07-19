Attacks vs Pinoys in NY getting worse due to weak response: group

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Hate crimes against Filipinos and other Asians in New York City and other parts of the United States are getting worse due to weak response by all parties concerned, a migrant advocacy group said on Tuesday.

Fr. Julian Jagudilla, OFM, director of the Migrant Center of New York, said that some Filipinos who are victims of hate crime refuse to report their incidents because they do not have legal papers allowing them to stay there.

"We assured them na kapag nag-report sila, ang kanilang immigration status will not be revealed," Jagudilla told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Some also do not report hate crimes committed against them since they are busy working for their families in the US and the Philippines, and do not want to be disturbed in their livelihood.

"Para sa kanila, 'Ayaw ko na magpagulo,'" Jagudilla said.

According to Coy Dans, an OFW, the recent hate crimes being committed against Filipino-Americans in New York City discouraged her to ride subway trains, where such incidents usually take place.

"When I go to Manhattan, natatakot ako kasi lingon pa din ako nang lingon sa likod ko baka may biglang mag-assault sa'kin sa likuran ko," she told TeleRadyo.

She shared she bought pepper spray and she always takes it with her outside.

Jagudilla said the US government, the Philippine consulate, and migrants should do their part in responding to the growing hate crime problem in the United States.

"(Protection) starts with you. Like 'yung ginagawa ni (Coy), she carries a pepper spray. 'Yung ginagawa ng iba na they don't travel by themselves. 'Yung protection should be coming from different sides: from the side of the (US) government, from the side of the Philippine consulate, and from our side," he said.

The priest said he is in constant coordination with Philippine consulate general Elmer Cato in New York regarding the status of migrants in the US state.

Jagudilla encouraged Filipinos who are victims of hate crime to report to the local police or ask for help from his church center in Manhattan.

"Alert us. Report to the police. Kami ng consulate, we have a network, especially community organizations. I'm linked with them, I'm connected with them. So kung nangyari 'yun, dapat nire-report 'yun. They can reach out to us in Facebook," he said.

An 18-year-old male tourist from Cebu was "violently assaulted" in Manhattan last Wednesday. He sustained injuries in the face after being beaten.

The tourist was walking with three other Filipinos near the corner of 6th Avenue and 46th Street when he was attacked.

The suspect was "subdued and turned over to authorities."