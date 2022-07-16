MANILA — A Filipino man was assaulted in New York City on Wednesday, the Philippine Consulate General has said.

It was unclear as of posting time if the attack was classified as a hate crime.

The Philippine consul-general in New York said an 18-year-old male tourist from Cebu was "violently assaulted" in Manhattan on Wednesday. He sustained injuries in the face after being beaten.

"It is unknown at this point if the incident was anti-Asian-hate-related," the statement read.

The tourist was walking with three other Filipinos near the corner of 6th Avenue and 46th Street. The suspect was "subdued and turned over to authorities."

At the time the Philippine consulate posted the advisory, Philippine authorities in New York were coordinating with authorities on the matter.

"In view of this incident, the Consulate reminds members of the Filipino Community as well as kababayan visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions while on the streets or in the subways," the advisory read.

"The Consulate is in touch with the New York City Police Department to get more information on the incident."

So far, the Consul-General has recorded 41 cases of Filipinos being victimized by "hate crime or incident or a criminal act."

In May, a Filipino family was mocked and attacked while ordering in a drive-thru in California.

Video from the Roque family showed the attacker hurling racial slurs, then physically attacking them at a fast-food parking lot on May 13.

