MANILA — The fatal shooting of Filipino lawyer John Albert Laylo last weekend could be a case of mistaken identity, his family said on Tuesday, quoting the Philadelphia police.

Kinumpirma ng Philadelphia Police sa Pamilya Laylo na kaso ng ‘Mistaken Identity’ ang nangyaring pamamaril kay Atty. John Laylo. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/0tbqylQRFG — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) June 21, 2022

Laylo's sister Althea said authorities shared the development to her cousin based in the United States.

"Alam ko po sinabi ito in person sa kanya, magbibigay pa po siya updates, marami lang siya inaasikaso sa ngayon," she added.

(My cousin was told about this in person, and would give updates as they are attending to a lot of things right now.)

Laylo's family also learned that 15 bullets were sprayed into the car that he and his mother were riding, not 6 as earlier reported.

Elmer Cato, Philippine Consul General in New York, also said that the gunman in Laylo's murder "appeared to have fired on the wrong vehicle that was similar to what he was chasing," citing police sources.

The fatal shooting of Filipino lawyer John Albert Laylo could be a case of mistaken identity, according to police sources who say gunman appear to have fired at the wrong vehicle that was similar to what he was chasing. @teddyboylocsin @PHinNewYork @susanople @slyarriola @DFAPHL — Elmer G Cato (@elmer_cato) June 20, 2022

Laylo, 35, was en route to Chicago, Illinois to visit his grandfather's grave when he was shot.

Family and friends of Filipino slain lawyer Atty. John Laylo are now holding a Justice Prayer Vigil in Philadelphia. | via @PawidReiniel (🎥 Althea Laylo) pic.twitter.com/EAzE9tgzM9 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) June 21, 2022

His relatives, friends, and members of the Filipino community in Philadelphia organized a prayer vigil hoping for justice for the slain lawyer.

Laylo's remains are set to be brought back to the Philippines next Wednesday.

