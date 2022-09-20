The UN Security Council holds a meeting, which was called by Russia related to fighting near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, at UN headquarters in New York on August 23, 2022. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on early Wednesday (Manila time) sought support from United Nations members for the Philippines' candidature in the Security Council.

"My country's experience in building peace and forging new paths of cooperation can enrich the work of the Security Council," Marcos Jr said during his speech at the 2022 UN General Assembly in the United Nations Headquarters.

"To this end, I appeal for the valuable support of all UN member states for the Philippines' candidature to the Security Council for the term 2027-2028."

The primary responsibility of the UN Security Council, composed of 15 members, is to maintain international peace and security.

The council's five permanent members are China, France, Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Current temporary members are Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates.

In January 2004, the Philippines assumed one of the elected seats in the UN Security Council for the term 2004-2005.