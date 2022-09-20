A vendor tends to her vegetable stall at the Bustillos market in Manila on August 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday sought world leaders' support in investing in the country's agricultural production and food security efforts amid the disruption of the global food supply due.

Addressing the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Marcos said the intergovernmental organization's 2030 agenda for sustainable development would only be achieved through if people's basic needs are maintained.

"This requires investments in food security, the fragility of which has been clearly demonstrated by the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine," Marcos said during the last past of his 20-minute speech.

"We need to take concrete steps towards a modern and resilient agriculture for food is not just a trade commodity nor is it just a livelihood, it is an existential imperative and a moral one," he added.

Marcos, who temporarily handles the country's agricultural portfolio, said access to sufficient food is "the very basis of human security."

He also touted the country's efforts in attaining food security, which includes financial support to farmers and fisherfolk, as well as adapting to technologies and connecting to local and global value supply chains.

"We look forward to forging cooperation with the [United Nations] and our partners to boost agricultural productivity and food security."

Food security has been one of the key promises of Marcos before he officially took oath as the Philippines' 17th President.

During his inaugural address in June, Marcos said food security would get "preferential treatment" in his administration.

Marcos earlier tapped Indonesian officials to aid the Philippines’ fisheries sector, saying he “could not accept” that the archipelagic country was importing fish to address local supply woes.

The Marcos administration is also trying to solve alleged hoarding and price manipulation of sugar that led to a supposed “artificial” shortage of the sweetener.