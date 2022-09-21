President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City, United States on Sept. 20, 2022. Bongbong Marcos/Twitter



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday (Manila time) met with United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres, the UN said.

In a statement, the UN said that Marcos and Guterres discussed areas of cooperation and support, as well as views on the international situation and climate action initiatives.

As of writing, both the UN and Malacañang have yet to release additional details on the discussion between the two leaders.

Marcos' visit to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) was among the highlights of his trip to the United States, his third working visit since assuming the presidency in June.

During the 77th UNGA General Debates, Marcos gave a statement calling on the international body to support the Philippines' bid to the Security Council.

"My country's experience in building peace and forging new paths of cooperation can enrich the work of the Security Council," he said during his 20-minute speech at the UN headquarters in New York City.

"To this end, I appeal for the valuable support of all UN member states for the Philippines' candidature to the Security Council for the term 2027-2028," he added.

Sharing his thoughts on his speech, Marcos tweeted: "The UN's solidarity must be used to address climate change, ensure that the international system is fair to all people, including the most vulnerable and marginalized, and build modern, resilient agriculture for all nations."

"In our address to the United Nations General Assembly during its 77th session, we urged bold and decisive action on existential issues affecting the global community," he added in another tweet.

Aside from his speech at the UN General Assembly, Marcos will also be holding a series of meetings with other sectors of American government, business, and society.

He is set to return to the Philippines on Sept. 24.

—with report from John Gabriel Agcaoili, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: