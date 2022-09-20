President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. delivers his address during the 77th General Debate inside the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 20, 2022. Peter Foley, EPA-EFE

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday stressed the importance of a rules-based international order that adheres to the international laws when solving disputes.

Addressing world leaders during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York, Marcos said that "differences should only be resolved by peaceful means" and how governments should resolve disputes through "reason and through right."

Marcos cited the Manila Declaration of 1982 and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which "provide useful guidance for our time."

"For amidst challenging global tides, an important ballast stabilizes our common vessel that is our open, inclusive, and rules-based international order that is governed by international law and informed by the principles of equity and of justice," said Marcos.

He also reiterated his foreign policy that Philippines "shall continue to be a friend to all and an enemy of none.

Manila has been locked in a maritime dispute with Beijing amid the latter's incursions in the country's territorial waters in the South China Sea, which is believed to be rich in natural gas deposits.

China has ignored a 2016 decision by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that declared its historical claim to be without basis.

The Philippines has increased its naval presence in the West Philippine Sea, the Department of National Defense had said, with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources also helping the Philippine Coast Guard patrol the area.