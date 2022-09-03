Long-time Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez retires

Former Comelec Spokesperson, Director James Jimenez during a press conference at the Palacio del Gobernador in Manila on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA (UPDATE)— Commission on Elections (Comelec) Director James Jimenez is set to retire following his stint as its spokesperson, documents showed on Saturday.

The Comelec accepted Jimenez's request to avail of the optional retirement, which will be effective on September 16, a letter signed by Executive Director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. on August 31 read.

"The termination of your employment is without prejudice to your claims of benefits with this Commission, Government Service Insurance System, and Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG)," the document read.

In a statement, Comelec Chairman George Garcia expressed his gratitude to Jimenez, noting he was also saddened by his retirement.

The vetting process for his replacement as director "even on an acting capacity" has already begun, noted Garcia.

"The whole Comelec family expresses its gratitude and appreciations to Dir. Jimenez for his long exemplary service to the nation through the Commission. We wish him all the best as he embarks on this new chapter in his life," the poll body chief said.

"Siyembre po nalulungkot kami sa maagang pagreretire ng aming director ng EID subalit ito po ay napaka-personal sa kanya at kami ay sobrang umuunawa sa personal na dahilan ni director James Jimenez," he told reporters during an ambush interview in Batangas.

He also called on the public to understand Jimenez's decision to leave Comelec as this is a chance for him to "improve" himself.

"Unawain din po natin kung anoman ang rason ng aming director James Jimenez sa maagang pagreretiro…subalit, yan po ay isang welcome development sa kanya dahil alam naman ninyo ang bawat stage ng buhay natin laging another chance, another opportunity," said Garcia.

Jimenez is considered the Comelec's longest-serving spokesperson, having been at the job for some 15 years or from 2007 until this year, information from his website showed.

The official is currently a director IV for the Comelec's education and information department. He has worked at the agency for 18 years.

PROBE TO CONTINUE: COMELEC CHIEF

This developed some four months after a Comelec task force recommended his "temporary relief" due to his alleged role in the controversial deal with Halalan 2022 debate organizer Impact Hub Manila.

The last leg of the presidential and vice presidential town-hall debates – supposed to take place April 23 and 24 – was cancelled after the management of venue Sofitel Philippine Plaza said Impact Hub failed to fulfill its payment obligations, amounting to P14 million.

Sofitel said Impact Hub repeatedly issued them bouncing checks.

Internal Comelec documents showed Jimenez and fellow director Frances Arabe were at the forefront of the deal with the debate organizer.

The agency said after initial investigation, their task force "found reasonable cause to commence a formal fact-finding and administrative disciplinary investigation."

Garcia told reporters that the fact-finding investigation on the issue would continue, and his retirement would not affect the ongoing probe.

What was important, he said, is for his retirement documents to be processed.

Fact-finding investigations will not be affected by his retirement. In the same manner, Jimenez can still retire while the probe is ongoing.

“Yun pong bagay na yun hindi muna namin kinonsider nung aming tanggapin ang kanyang retirement, kasi alam nyo po ang importante ma-process yung kanyang dokumento," Garcia said.

"'Yung tinatawag na fact-finding wala naman pong paghinto yun, pero hindi naman po puwedeng magpahinto 'yun doon sa intensiyon ng isang tao na makapag-retire, so ang ginawa namiin, sineparate namin ang dalawang issue.

"Puwedeng mag-retire kahit merong fact-finding? ang sagot puwede…paano ang fact-finding? puwede pa rin ba kahit nag-retire na? pwede pa rin… ang importante lang hindi nakahinto ang dalawang bagay na yan dahil lang don sa bawat isa," he added.

The official's exit from the commission, Garcia said, is something that the public should not worry about.

“Ang departamento naman po niya ay in good hands at the same time ang liderato ng Comelec ay mamimili naman ng hahalili kay director James Jimenez," noted Garcia.

"In the meantime, tuloy-tuloy po yung trabaho ng kanayang opisina. So ang effectivity ng kanyang retirement at sa September 16 base sa naging sulat ng ating executive director," he added.

— Job Manahan and Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

