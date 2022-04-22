Leaked memo: Is Comelec shouldering Impact Hub's P14M debt to Sofitel?

Comelec officials and Vote Pilipinas representatives grace the memorandum of agreement signing on the staging of Pilipinas Debates for the 2022 national elections at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City on March 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Several high-ranking officials of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) are being asked to explain their participation in an allegedly "grossly disadvantageous" partnership with Impact Hub Manila, a start-up contracted to mount this year's series of election debates that later faltered.

In an internal memorandum obtained by ABS-CBN News, Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay flagged several possible irregularities with the poll body's deal with Impact Hub, which is allegedly financially incapable in staging projects of such scale.

JUST IN: Comelec commissioner Rey Bulay recommends termination of deal w/ debate organizer Impact Hub/Vote Pilipinas.



In a memo seen by ABS-CBN News, Bulay is flagging several possible irregularities in the partnership.



He also seeks deeper probe vs those involved in the deal. pic.twitter.com/StZe4VzkKy — J. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) April 22, 2022

"Why was Impact Hub chosen organizer and how were they vetted?" Bulay said in a strongly-worded memo dated April 22.

Impact Hub, led by CEO Celeste Rondario, repeatedly issued bouncing checks to Sofitel Philippine Plaza, forcing the hotel to seek Comelec's help in collecting over P14 million in unpaid bills.

The failure of Impact Hub to pay Sofitel forced the Comelec to move the last leg of debates to next week, with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) as new partner.

According to Bulay in the memo, some of his colleagues were willing to cough up P15 million to save Impact Hub from its financial mess with Sofitel.

"While others are considering releasing P15 million from Comelec funds to pay Sofitel, no one was able to cite the basis for the release of such funds. Impact Hub contracted Sofitel for the [debate] venue… It is clear that Comelec has no contractual relationship with Sofitel," Bulay said.

"If Comelec releases P15 million of public funds, Comelec will be wrongly covering up Impact Hub’s liability, as Comelec will be paying on behalf of Impact Hub," he added.

Bulay also discovered that Comelec directors James Jimenez and Frances Arabe have moved for the release of the P15 million, with Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and commissioner Socorro Inting approving the disbursement.

"I also learned that the EID through Directors Jimenez and Arabe have already requested and certified the release of the funds through Purchase Requests, which they have submitted to chairman Pangarungan and commissioner Inting, who signed the same," Bulay noted.

The commissioner found questionable the signing of Pangarungan and Inting on the release of funds, considering that the supposed agreement was never tackled by the en banc.

"Where is the contract for this 'counterpart money' and P15 million cover up money? Why was this not presented to the En Banc by the Bids and Awards Committee who should have handled the same?"

Upon checking Comelec's website, the supposed contract pertaining to the poll body' promise of payment of P15 million to Impact Hub is not publicly available.

Bulay also took exception to Jimenez's letter to Sofitel vouching for Impact Hub after it failed to pay the hotel as agreed upon in their contract.

"Why did Dir. Jimenez guarantee the same on behalf of Comelec in a letter dated April 1? Is Dir Jimenez authorized to make such guarantee? Is Dir. Jimenez privy to the financial status of Impact Hub to make such guarantee?" Bulay asked.

In the said letter addressed to Sofitel Philippines general manager Olivier Larcher, Jimenez spoke of a certain "notice of award" granted to Impact Hub amounting to P15.3 million.

"Under the NOA, Impact Hub Manila will receive a total of P15,300,000 for the staging of the said debates... These documents are sufficient proof that the provider will be paid by Comelec," Jimenez said.

Jimenez has yet to issue a statement over the matter.

Aside from recommending the termination of Comelec's deal with Impact Hub, Bulay is also seeking a "deeper" probe into the matter and possibly file charges against those found liable.