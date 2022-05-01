Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured Sunday its investigation on the scrapped presidential and vice presidential townhall debates will not affect preparations for the May 9 elections.

Commissioner George Garcia gave the assurance after a panel in the poll body, led by Commissioner Rey Bulay, recommended the "temporary relief" of James Jimenez and Frances Arabe, both directors of the Comelec Education in Information Department, following the debate fiasco.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, Garcia said Comelec Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan has yet to act on Bulay's recommendation.

"Dapat dito 'yong focus, and then kung ano man 'yong mga problemang ganito, after na lang natin iso-solve ito dahil may tamang panahon sa mga bagay-bagay," he said.

(We should focus on the election preparations. And whatever problems we may have, such as this debate issue, we'll just solve it after because there's a proper time for these things.)

Garcia clarified that no gag order was given to Jimenez, who remains the poll body's spokesperson.

An investigation conducted by Bulay's task force found that Jimenez and Arabe were main players in the Comelec's deal with Impact Hub, which was tapped to mount the presidential and vice presidential debates.

But the final round of the debates, which were supposed to take place last April 23 and 24, was cancelled after the management of venue Sofitel Philippine Plaza said Impact Hub failed to fulfill its payment obligations, amounting to P14 million.

Sofitel said Impact Hub repeatedly issued them bouncing checks.

The controversy forced the Comelec to cancel the townhall debates and instead hold panel interviews, which would air on member-stations of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas this week.

Garcia said only six of the 10 presidential candidates have confirmed to join the panel interviews, while only five of 9 vice presidential aspirants agreed to participate.