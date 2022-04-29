Comelec exec seeks temporary relief of Jimenez, deputy over debates mess

Ten days before Election Day, the Commission on Elections could be without its main spokesperson and his deputy due to the Pilipinas Debates 2022 Fiasco.

This, after Commissioner Rey Bulay recommended the temporary relief of Education and Information Director IV James Jimenez and his Director III, Frances Aguindadao-Arabe.

"In the interest of the service, Commissioner Bulay recommended that Directors James Jimenez and Frances Arabe be temporarily relieved from any functions involving media relations and exposure. To continue the duties of Directors Jimenez and Arabe in the Education and Information Department (EID), it was recommended that temporary replacements be designated. Albeit, to prevent disruption in the essential election operations, the elections being a few days away, Directors Jimenez and Arabe were recommended to continue other functions under the supervision of their committee heads.” Bulay said in his statement.

Jimenez and Arabe have not yet responded to requests for comment. Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan has not announced any action on the recommendation.

The Comelec's final series of debates was postponed last week after a contractor failed to pay Sofitel Philippine Plaza for hosting the first part of the debates.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In a document obtained by ABS-CBN News, Sofitel Philippine Plaza said it will "suspend all its remaining deliverables under the event contract" unless organizer Impact Hub pays up the remaining P14 million for their services.

Impact Hub is the company tapped by Comelec to mount its series of debates dubbed as "PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point."

Sofitel was the venue for the March 19 and 20 and April 3 debates.

Nine presidential candidates pose for photos after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

In its demand letter dated April 20, Sofitel said Impact Hub's Celeste Eden Rondario repeatedly issued them bouncing checks.

For its part, Impact Hub described its failure to pay Sofitel for hosting the events as a misunderstanding and miscommunication, saying it will discuss "privately" its payment mess with Sofitel and other stakeholders.

Last week, a memo from Bulay's office said the commissioner learned that Jimenez and Arabe tried to release Comelec funds to Impact Hub Manila after its check payments to Sofitel were dishonored by the bank.

"I also learned that the EID through Directors Jimenez and Arabe have already requested and certified the release of funds through Purchase Requests, which they have submitted to Chairman Saidmen B. Pangarungan and Commissioner Socorro Inting, who signed the same," Bulay said.

He maintained that debates are done without any expense from the poll body.

"Nowhere can we find any Resolution or contract which properly underwent the rigorous review of the Legal Department and the stringent requirements of RA No. 9184 where it says that Comelec shall pay any person or entity any amount for the conduct of these debates. Thus for any release of public funds on this matter, I vehemently object as it would be criminal.” Bulay said in his memo.

He added: "I also discovered that there is such thing as 'counterpart' money that Comelec will pay Impact Hub. Again, no one was able to cite any basis for the release of public funds for this intended expenditure."

Bulay warned that Comelec paying Sofitel would mean covering up for Impact Hub Manila.

"While others are considering releasing P15,000,000.00 from Comelec funds to pay Sofitel, no one was able to cite the basis for the release of such funds. Impact Hub contracted Sofitel for the venue, and Impact Hub obligated itself to pay Sofitel. It is clear that Comelec has no contractual relationship with Sofitel. Therefore there is no basis for the Comelec to release P15,000,000 of public funds in favor of Sofitel. If Comelec releases P15,000,000 of public funds, Comelec will be paying on behalf of Impact Hub," he said.

Bulay also noted that Impact Hub Manila was contractually allowed by Comelec to sell advertising airtime, which further raises questions on their inability to pay.

"Thus if if Impact Hub has profited from the conduct of the debates by selling airtime for commercials and advertisements to interested advertisers and sponsors, all the more reason I am suspicious and dubious of Impact Hub. Their repeated inability to pay, despite demands, and their propensity to repeatedly issue bouncing checks speaks of a sordid character, which now affected the Comelec,” he said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC



TASK FORCE

He also cited a letter from the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas, the new partner of the debates for April 30 and May 1, dated April 7 addressed to Chairman Pangarungan through Commissioner George Garcia, where the KBP offered airtime and production of the debates at no cost to the poll body.

"However it was revealed in their letter that they were required to air 15 minutes worth of commercials solicited by the Commissioner and/or Organizers—a statement that easily caught my attention,” he said.

The commissioner has recommended severing ties with Impact Hub by rescinding the agreement.

Bulay also identified the members of the Task Force investigating the controversy.

“Upon the instruction of Chairman Saidamen B. Pangarungan, Task Force Pilipinas Debates 2022 Fiasco was assembled by Commissioner Rey E. Bulay to conduct the investigation on the issue. The Task Force is composed of Commissioner Bulay himself, the Executive Director, Director of the Finance Services Department and Director of the Law Department," he said.

Bulay said those involved in the fiasco will face disciplinary proceedings.

“As much as possible, while the investigation is ongoing, Commissioner Bulay cannot release information on the issue to avoid a trial by publicity; to preserve the dignity of the procedures; and considering that government officials enjoy the presumption of regularity in the performance of official duties," he added.