Impact Hub Manila CEO Celeste Eden Rondario joins the memorandum of agreement signing between Comelec and Vote Pilipinas to stage the Pilipinas Debates for the 2022 national elections at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Pasay City on March 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Commission on Elections' (Comelec) 15-million payout for its debate partner Impact Hub Manila was "on hold" on Monday amid an ongoing investigation into their now-controversial deal, a commissioner said.

"In fairness to the office of chairman Saidamen Pangarungam, naka-hold po iyun," Commissioner Rey Bulay said of the payout in a press conference.

(It is on hold.)

He said he was unaware of the reason behind Pangarungan's hold order.

Bulay heads the internal probe into the poll body's engagement with Impact Hub, a startup tapped to mount this year's election debates.

In a leaked memorandum written by Bulay last Friday, he questioned the basis of a purchase request (PR) by Comelec directors James Jimenez and Frances Arabe amounting to P15.3 million in favor of Impact Hub.

According to Bulay, the request for P15 million disbursement was approved by Pangarungan and commissioner Socorro Inting.

Bulay on Monday said the PR was put on hold even before Impact Hub's financial mess with Sofitel was made public.

Impact Hub, led by CEO Celeste Rondario, was accused by Sofitel Philippine Plaza of failing to honor its payment obligations.

The fiasco forced Comelec to reschedule, and eventually cancel the last leg of the debates. Instead, a one-on-one interview with candidates would be organized.

More details to follow.

