MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is changing the format of its third and last presidential and vice presidential debates, following their postponement amid the controversy over a contractor's failure to pay Sofitel for hosting the events.

In an interview on TeleRadyo, Commissioner George Garcia said the poll body will instead hold panel interviews with the candidates.

“Hindi na po ito yung debate na nakita natin dati o yung mga tinatawag na townhall type of debate. Ito po’y magigi pong parang personal interview ang dating, na may panel, and therefore mabibigyan po sila lahat ng isang buong oras upang ipahayag nila or kung matanong sila patungkol sa kanilang mga plataporma atsaka mga nais nilang sabihin,” he explained.

Garcia said the interviewers will meet the candidates where they are on the homestretch of their campaign.

“So, ito po ay gagawin natin na kung saan kahit nasaang area sila susundan na lang natin sila doon, papadala yung pinakamagagaling natin na mga panelist, at pagkatapos ay pupuwedeng pong 2 po sila, yung mag-tandem, kakausapin natin, iinterviewhin natin,” he explained.

Interviewers may also speak with the candidates virtually, Garcia said.

The conversations will be aired on Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) member stations from May 2-6, the poll official said.

Garcia said he hopes all presidential and vice presidential candidates will be able to take part in the panel interviews.

"Sa amin pong naisip na bagong format na ito, ang hope natin lahat sila ngayon ay gugustuhin na makasama sa bagong format na ito."

--TeleRadyo, 25 April 2022