CARLES, Iloilo - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Monday said he would be "happy to join" the Commission on Elections-organized panel interview after the agency canceled the last leg of its presidential and vice presidential debates.

"Basta libre 'yung oras, bakit hindi?" Domagoso told reporters on the sidelines of his campaign here.

"Marami pa tayong probinsyang pupuntahan at mga munisipyo. But if the schedule will allow, I will be happy to join," he said.

(If time permits, why not? We still have to go to a lot of provinces and municipalities. But if the schedule will allow, I will be happy to join.)

The Comelec has decided to change the format of its final PiliPinas 2022 forum after its contractor for the event failed to pay Sofitel, the venue of the series of the debates.

Candidates are like job seekers who are looking to be hired, Domagoso said.

"Ang naga-apply sa trabaho, hindi naman namimili kung paano siya iinterviewhin ng kaniyang future employer," he said.

"Kapag naga-apply ka ng trabaho, sina-submit mo ang sarili mo sa interviewer, in this case, taongbayan. Kailangan makita ng taong bayan kung ano ang layunin mo," he added.

(Those applying for a job cannot choose how his future employer wants to interview him. If you are applying for a job, you submit yourself to the interviewer, in this case, the public. The public has to see what your purpose is.)

Aksyon Demokratriko vice presidential candidate Willie Ong also expressed willingness to take part in the interviews, but noted that debates would have been better.

"Mas gusto ko sana may mga debates... Lalo na sa vice president, medyo kulang. Nakulangan kami," he said.

"May advantage sana sa amin kung mas maaga. Pero kung ano man, wala akong problema sa Comelec," he added.

(I would prefer to have debates... especially for vice presidential candidates. It was not enough. We would have an advantage if these were held earlier. But nonetheless, I have no problem with the Comelec.)

The Comelec is investigating the failure of Impact Hub Manila to pay Sofitel, which served as venue of the presidential and vice presidential debates that started last month. The hotel's law firm said Impact Hub issued bouncing checks and owes Sofitel P14 million.

Impact Hub said its failure to pay Sofitel for the events resulted from a "misunderstanding" and "miscommunication."

The elections will be held on May 9.

