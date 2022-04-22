Nine presidential candidates pose for photos after the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point- The 2nd Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The final leg of the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) series of debates has been postponed, the poll body announced Friday, amid the controversy over its contractor's failure to pay Sofitel for hosting the events.

Commissioner George Garcia in a press conference said the last 2 debates would be held on April 30 and May 1, instead of April 23 and 24.

Garcia said Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP) offered to mount the last 2 debates.

In a document obtained by ABS-CBN News, Sofitel Philippine Plaza said it will "suspend all its remaining deliverables under the event contract" unless organizer Impact Hub coughs up P14 million as partial payment for their services.

Impact Hub is the company tapped by Comelec to mount its series of debates dubbed as "PiliPinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point."

Sofitel Philippine Plaza was the venue for the March 19 and 20 and April 3 debates.

In its demand letter dated April 20, Sofitel said Impact Hub's Celeste Eden Rondario repeatedly issued them bouncing checks.

Rondario and Impact Hub have yet to issue statements.