Commission on Elections Director James Jimenez during a press conference at the Palacio del Gobernador in Manila on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA (UPDATED) — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Friday announced the replacement of its longtime spokesman James Jimenez, just 3 days before the country holds its national elections.

Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan, in a memorandum, appointed Law Department director John Rex Laudiangco as the new acting spokesperson "effective immediately."

Laudiangco replaces Jimenez, the longtime frontman of the poll body, amid his alleged involvement in the bungled presidential and vice presidential debates, which is now a subject of a separate probe led by Commissioner Rey Bulay.

Bulay earlier recommended the relief of Jimenez from his media duties pending the investigation.

According to Comelec commissioner George Garcia, the decision to replace Jimenez was at the "discretion" of Pangarungan.

"But the choice is a perfect one. Dir. Laudiangco is one of the best senior staffs of the Commission. Talented, promising and a bearer of truth," Garcia said.

In a statement, Jimenez said he would continue to serve Comelec "as faithfully as I have these past 18 years."

"I heartily congratulate Director John Rex Laudiangco on his designation as Spokesperson of the Commission, and wish him all the best. For my part, I shall continue to serve as faithfully as I have these past 18 years, with due deference to the will and wisdom of the Commission," Jimenez said.

Jimenez remains as director of the Comelec's Education and Information Department.

Meanwhile, Laudiangco said he was humbled by the new appointment.

"Humbled po by the en banc’s decision. Under the guidance of Chair Pangarungan and our Commissioners po, I look forward po to working with all of you towards the success of our elections po. Mabuhay po kayo," Laudiangco said.

The country is set to hold its national and local elections on Monday.