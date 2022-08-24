Members of the Manila Police District stand in formation during an inspection inside their headquarters in Manila on July 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Wednesday said it would beef up police visibility following reports of abductions and killings in the country.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said he was just waiting for the national police to give him its report on the alleged crimes.

"Ang importante talaga is we get the real figures. Mahirap kasi yung may lumalabas-labas na kuwento na hindi natin nave-verify," Abalos said in a Palace press briefing.

(What is important is we get the real figures. It is difficult to address this based on unverified stories.)

"We are on top of this situation, we are trying our best sa lahat... Huwag kayong mag-alala dito. We will give you the real numbers here, papapuntahin ko at expect more police visibility," he added.

(Do not worry. We will give you the real numbers here, I will deploy officers, and expect more police visibility.)

The DILG chief said it was important for barangay officials to help as force multipliers. He said he would speak to local officials later Wednesday.

When asked if there was a need to raise the alarm in Metro Manila or other areas because of the reported crimes, Abalos said, "I'll have to see the report."

"What is important is we get the numbers and let us hear it straight from the PNP," he said.

Several incidents of abductions and killings were recently reported in the capital region and other areas.

On Tuesday, police found 4 bodies in a car in Rodriguez, Rizal. Authorities have yet to determine the motive behind the incident.

A 29-year-old woman was also found dead in her apartment in Malabon on Monday, with a male suspect arrested for the killing. Authorities are not ruling out the possibility of rape, but they have yet to determine how the suspect entered the apartment.

Last week, a video of a man who was abducted from a gasoline station in Batangas went viral. He was later found dead in Quezon province.