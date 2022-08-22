Imee Marcos seeks probe on abductions, killings in PH

MANILA—Sen. Imee Marcos on Monday called on authorities to investigate recent incidents of kidnappings and killings in the country, especially those that involve women and young people.

"Hinihiling ko sa PNP at NBI na agarang imbestigahan at patawan ng parusa ang sinumang salarin sa pagkawala ng mga indibidwal, lalo na ang mga kabataang babae na ginahasa na brutal pang pinatay. Dapat wala silang sasantuhin," she said in a statement.

Marcos cited the case of an teen girl who was reportedly raped and killed by a suspect in Bustos, Bulacan earlier this month. The suspect has been arrested and charged of rape with homicide.

A 7-year-old girl was also found lifeless inside a sack in Pila, Laguna.

"Dahil sa pangamba ng mga magulang, dapat mapigilan ng mga awtoridad ang serye ng pagdukot at pagpatay, lalo na ngayong nagbalik-eskwela na ang mga anak nila," Marcos said.

The Commission on Human Rights has expressed grave concern over the slay of two young girls in Laguna and Bulacan as they launched probes into the gruesome crimes.

CHR Executive Director Jacqueline Ann de Guia noted the right of children to a safe and empowering environment as she stressed that crimes involving young girls should alarm the government.

“We look forward to the resolution of these cases consistent with relevant laws protecting the rights of girl children and women, such as the Magna Carta of Women,” De Guia said.

